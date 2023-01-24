Odds and Ends: Could Murphy or Bresee Go First Overall in NFL Draft?

A pair of former defensive linemen are listed among the names on the list of odds to go No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Defensive end Myles Murphy is listed sixth overall at +5000 to be the first player selected in the draft while defensive tackle Bryan Bresee is next at +10000.

Both left Clemson after their third year with the program to turn pro.

Murphy has risen up NFL draft boards since college players had to declare for the draft last week. Scouts and draft pundits are impressed with his 6-foot-5, 275-pound frame. Murphy, who opted out of the Orange Bowl, collected 40 tackles in 2022 and was tied for a team-high 6.5 sacks in 14 games.

Bresee had a difficult season off the field and healthwise, recording 15 tackles and 3.5 sacks. Still, he has the size and strength to impress at the NFL combine and be a coveted stop-gap in the middle of the defense or as an experiment on the outside.

Both are longshots to go No. 1. Alabama QB Bryce Young is the odds-on-favorite at -120 to be first overall, followed by QB CJ Stroud at +250. Georgia's Jalen Carter and Alabama's Will Anderson, both defensive players, are next at +500. Kentucky QB Will Levis is at +1000.

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 27.

