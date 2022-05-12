Odds and Ends: Early Clemson Lines Drop Against Three ACC Opponents

Summer betting lines for college football games are beginning to trickle out, and the Clemson Tigers had three games released this week.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Clemson is a double-digit favorite against Georgia Tech, Wake Forest and NC State. Here's a look at each game's line and what it means:

Clemson -19.5 at Georgia Tech

Oh my, that's a lot of points, but the Tigers do get a tad softer opener against a team from the Peach State this year compared to last season, and oddsmakers see a Week 1 rout of a depleted Yellow Jackets squad coming.

This game will be played at the home of the Atlanta Falcons, not Bobby Dodd Stadium, and is on Labor Day. Coming off a 10-3 season and hearing whispers that Dabo Swinney's program is headed on a downward trajectory, expect the Tigers to be motivated and looking to show out in front of a national audience.

It's not crazy to think they win this game by three touchdowns, even if the quarterback play doesn't take a huge leap. Yes, Georgia Tech gave Clemson all it could handle last year in Memorial Stadium, but this was a three-win team in 2021, lost its best player in running back Jahmyr Gibbs to Alabama and head coach Geoff Collins overhauled his staff. Clemson could very well kick off the season, and the hot-seated Collins farewell tour, in style on that first Monday in September.

Way too early pick: Clemson -19.5

Clemson -10 at Wake Forest

Could this be Swinney's toughest test of the ACC season? The Demon Deacons return a ton of starters, including QB Sam Hartman, from last year's 11-win squad. After games against GT, Furman and Louisiana Tech, this will be Clemson's first big test of the year.

Based on implied odds, the Tigers have a 74% chance to win the game straight up. That feels awfully high, although the Deacs don't get much of a home-field advantage. Plus, Clemson hasn't lost to Wake since 2008. Dave Clawson's mesh running plays usually go bust against the Tigers' fast, powerful defensive front.

But 10 points is a lot to cover on the road, especially when the offense is an issue for the Tigers, and eventually, Wake will give Clemson a game, right? Considering this contest is in Week 4 and not in November when the Deacs are beat up and the Tigers are peaking, this will be a closer game than the oddsmakers believe.

Way too early pick: Wake Forest +10

Clemson -10 vs. NC State

This is the revenge game of revenge games for Clemson, and it appears oddsmakers are taking that into account. The Wolfpack shocked the Tigers in Raleigh in 2021, winning a double-overtime affair in a dramatic fashion. There was a raucous celebration from Dave Doeren and his staff for beating rival Swinney for the first time. Clemson hasn't forgotten.

But in terms of this spread, it feels like a lot of points. NC State returns a really good defense and quarterback Devin Leary, who is a problem. Clemson is coming off the Wake trip while the Wolfpack gets a soft opponent in UConn the week before this matchup.

This game is at Memorial Stadium, where Clemson hasn't lost since 2016, so expect the Tigers to get the win. This is a tough one to call right now. Doeren brings in his most complete team since taking Clemson to the wire in 2016, but motivation is Swinney's specialty and the Tigers won't come out flat in an emotional contest.

Way too early pick: Clemson -10

