Odds and Ends: Will Spread Move More in Clemson's Direction with Georgia's Latest Issues?

The Clemson Tigers are still favored by 3.5 points over the Georgia Bulldogs in their Sept. 4 season opener in Charlotte, N.C., but how long will that number last in the betting market?

Two weeks from now, Clemson will be heading into its first game week and preparing for the 2021 season opener against Georgia at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Despite the spread for that massive top-5 showdown being out for months, bettors will really start to attack lines and give us a look into what the betting market thinks of these two teams.

Right now, the Tigers are still favored by 3.5 points at FanDuel Sportsbook. However, the juice has moved on Clemson, offering an incentive to take that Tigers at -105.

Want to avoid the points and take Clemson straight up? The Tigers are -176 on the moneyline while the Bulldogs are offered at +142. There still hasn't been a total number of points scored posted, but that'll definitely be out by the time game week arrives.

It'll be interesting to see if oddsmakers or bettors react at all to news coming out of Georgia.

The Bulldogs are dealing with injuries and issues on offense. They are currently without receiver/tight end Arik Gilbert, who head coach Kirby Smart said Saturday is away from the team dealing with "personal issues."

Georgia is already without receiver George Pickens, who suffered a knee injury in the offseason, and Jermaine Burton, Kearis Jackson and Dominick Blaylock all missed the Bulldogs' scrimmage Saturday with health issues.

Will oddsmakers come off that number in the next two weeks and make Clemson more of a favorite or up the price? It could also drop under a field goal if there's a huge push for Georgia money as health improves.

National championship odds

Not much has changed in odds to win it all in 2021. The Tigers (+400) are still the first team behind favorite Alabama (+250) and ahead of Georiga (+500), the third team listed.

Aside from the Bulldogs, the next team on Clemson's schedule with national title odds offered is Pittsburgh at +10000.

Lawrence is still in the driver's seat

Former Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence continues to be the favorite to win the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year honor at +300, according to FanDuel. Despite a solid start in his pro debut, where he was 6-of-9 passing for 71 yards in Jacksonville's 23-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.

Lawrence, the first overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, was +270 to take home the award in early May, so not much has changed. Even Lawrence's odds to win the NFL's MVP award is sitting where it began at +9000.

Those numbers, however, could shift as the Jaguars go through two more preseason games if Lawrence continues to play well or if his offensive line, which gave up two sacks Saturday, ends up looking like a liability.

