Odds and Ends: Will Clemson go 12-0 in 2021?

Will Clemson be undefeated when the regular season comes to an end?

It's a simple question and an even easier bet if you like how the Tigers match up with the schedule this season.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Clemson's win total for 2021 is set at 11.5.. That means if you think the Tigers will go 12-0, you take the over (+100). If you think they're likely to drop at least one regular-season game, then you bet the under (-125).

The numbers parentheses tell an interesting story. Oddmakers think it's likelier that Clemson doesn't go perfect from September-November.

So which one is best? That decision could come down to how you feel about the season opener against Georgia at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The Tigers are already a 4-point favorite over the Bulldogs.

That's going to be by far the lowest spread bettors see all regular season involving Clemson, which is already a three-touchdown favorite at Louisville and -18.5 at Pittsburgh. They'll be in the same range when FSU comes to town Halloween Weekend. This year's trip to the Dome in Syracuse doesn't look scary, even though the Orange caught Clemson napping in 2017.

Could N.C. State, which hosts the Tigers on Sept. 25, be the spoiler for over bettors? Potentially. Raleigh is a tough environment at times, and Dave Doeren's squad brings back a ton of experience from an 8-4 team a year ago.

It's crazy to think Georgia Tech, Boston College or Wake Forest can steal a win at Memorial Stadium, where the Tigers haven't lost in the regular season since 2016. There's no Notre Dame, who beat Clemson last November, and the other three non-conference foes are S.C. State, UConn and South Carolina.

Good luck taking the under and sweating that out, unless you think Georgia is the play, but you'd get better odds just taking the Bulldogs to win that first game.

