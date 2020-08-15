SI.com
AllClemson
First-Team Offense, Cornell Powell Impress Swinney in Death Valley Scrimmage

Brad Senkiw

For the first time in a long time, there was football played in Death Valley on Saturday.

No. 1 Clemson took the field at Memorial Stadium for their first scrimmage of fall camp, and it provided head coach Dabo Swinney with a in-depth look at his team more than a week into preparations for the Sept. 12 opener at Wake Forest. 

"It was fun to get into the Valley today and play some football," Swinney said. "It's something we've all been looking forward to for a while. We needed to get them out there and let them go play. It was a great day. Good Lord gave us beautiful weather. It was cool."

The offense was without several key pieces. Star running back Travis Etienne was held out after getting banged up in a practice earlier this week. Receivers Amari Rodgers, Frank Ladson and Josepth Ngata were all out as well, but the first-team offense didn't let that affect them as that group impressed Swinney in the scrimmage. 

"Orange group dominated the day," Swinney said. "We did pretty much good-on-good all day, but as far as how the day played out, our first offense was very, very good, very consistent.

"That's a lot of guys who weren't able to go, but yet I thought our first-offense, those guys stepped up."

Senior receiver Cornell Powell was the beneficiary of others being out. He's moved all over the field in fall camp, but as the "9-man" Saturday, he caught three touchdown passes and looked like the best player out there, Swinney said. 

"Cornell Powell had a tremendous day," Swinney said. 

Here's a look at several other Swinney observations from Saturday's scrimmage:

  • For the first time in camp, coaches got out of the way and let the players play. Clemson was able to work all field zones and a couple of situations Swinney wanted to see. 
  • Starting QB Trevor Lawrence was "outstanding" in the scrimmage and had a couple of rushing touchdowns. 
  • Lyn-J Dixon shined at running back with the Etienne out while Chez Mellusi, who's had a solid camp, was out with injury. 
  • Freshman receiver Ajou Ajou pulled a hamstring early in practice and wasn't able to perform in the scrimmage. 
  • The second-team defense won the day on that side of the ball as it was the most consistent. 
  • Fred Davis and Joseph Charleston each had interceptions on defense. It was the second consecutive practice with a pick for Charleston. 
  • On special teams, B.T. Potter made "four or five" field goals, punter Will Spiers was solid and long-snapper Jack Maddox has been very consistent as the starter. 
  • Receiver Brannon Spector "had a great day" and worked with Will Brown and Will Swinney on the first-team offense.
  • Several backup offensive linemen are banged up. Tayquon Johnson has been out with migraines while Blake Vinson is still working his way back from knee surgery. Kaleb Boateng and Mason Trotter are in protocol, Swinney said. 

