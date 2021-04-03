Offenses Struggle, Defenses Dominate in Clemson Spring Game

The annual Orange and White game saw offenses struggle and defenses feast in the Clemson Tigers' spring game.

CLEMSON— The White team captured Clemson's annual spring game with a 14-13 win over the Orange team Saturday.



By virtue of their win, the White team earned a Friday off from one mandatory 5:30 a.m. workout.

Trailing 13-6 with just under 2 minutes to play, true freshman Phil Mafah rumbled in for a 4-yard touchdown that capped off a 70-yard drive and gave the White team the game-winning touchdown

The Orange team jumped on top of the White team, as D.J. Uiagalelei went 4-4 and found former teammate Beaux Collins from 14 yards out that gave the Orange a 7-0 lead. Running back Kobe Pace added 50 yards on the ground.

After the hot-start, things quickly cooled off.

A three-and-out by the white team was followed by six punts, two turnovers and a missed field goal before Orange team kicker B.T. Potter connected on a 54-yard field goal that extended the lead to 10-0.

On the Orange team's second drive of the second half, Uiagalelei found Joseph Ngata for a 49-yard completion to the White 15-yard line. However the drive stalled at the 7, and the Orange team was forced to settle for Potter's second field goal.

The White team finally got on the board in the fourth quarter, as Taisun Phommachanh found Ajou Ajou for a 16-yard touchdown that cut the Orange lead to 13-7.

Player of the game: Kobe Pace. It is too easy to give the player of the game to the quarterback in spring games where defenses are split, but Pace was impressive from the opening snap. Pace finished the game with six carries for 69 yards to lead all backs.

Injuries: Already short at cornerback, the Tigers were without Fred Davis II for the spring game. Davis was seen walking very gingerly on the field prior to the game.

Up Next: The Tigers open the 2021 season in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium against the Georgia Bulldogs.

