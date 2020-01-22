OL Review: The All ACC Team

Editor’s note: ClemsonSI is running a series of 10 positional breakdowns each day reviewing the 2019 season.

Clemson’s offensive line had a historical 2019 season that included all five starters earning a spot on the All ACC team.

Sean Pollard (76) and John Simpson (74)

Position Breakdown:

In the second year in a row Clemson’s star running back, Travis Etienne earned the ACC Player of the Year award. Etienne couldn’t do it alone as he was lead by an offensive line that featured five selections to the 2019 All ACC team. Experience paid off for the Tigers as four starters were either playing in their graduate or senior year of eligibility. John Simpson, Sean Pollard, Gage Cervenka and Tremayne Anchrum provided the experience needed to take the Tigers to the national championship game. The youngest starter on the line was none other than 6’5’’ 345 lbs left tackle Jackson Carman.

Tremayne Anchrum,Jr

Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne were able to flourish this year without concerns for time or tackles for loss. While there is a lot to brag about from this group, the team struggled to have success with a traditional running game during the playoffs.

Strengths:

Minimal Sacks Allowed

Minimal Tackles for Loss Allowed

No. 1 in Rushing Yards from Line of Scrimmage

No. 1 in Rushing Yards on Passing Downs

Helped Travis Etienne earn ACC Player of the Year

All five starters named to an All ACC Team

Clemson only allowed 18 total sacks in 2019 and did not allow a sack against Georgia Tech, Syracuse or Florida State. That put the team at 11th overall in the nation in sacks allowed.

Jackson Carman

They also were able to consistently get forward progress against their opponents as they finished 20th overall in the nation in tackles for a loss allowed. The offensive line helped the running backs become the best in the nation in average yards per carry from line of scrimmage and in average yards per carry on traditional passing downs.

Weakness:

Short Yardage Success

Sacks on Passing Downs

Regular Season vs Playoffs

Statistically, the team finished 41st in Power Success Rate, which looks at the percentage of runs on third and fourth down, two yards or less to go, that achieved a first down or touchdown. In other words, when the Tigers needed just a few yards to keep the ball moving on 3rd and short, they seemed to have difficulty. Looking back, the more obvious it was that the Tigers would run the ball, the less success they had.

The Tigers also had a high percentage of sacks on passing downs, finishing 60th in Pass Downs Sack Rate. Which looks at the percentage of sacks on only passing plays on passing downs.

While the team was very dominant in conference play, they couldn’t find a way to have success with a traditional running game during the playoffs. Travis Etienne needed to get out in space in the passing game in order to help the offense move the ball down the field.

It is possible that the above-mentioned strengths could have been inflated due to the level of competition in the conference. It seemed Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne had to find unconventional ways to move the ball and were not allowed to be as comfortable in the backfield as they were during the regular season.

Overall Grade: A

The Tigers offensive line was manned by a complete lineup of experienced all-conference superstars. The team efforts helped running back Travis Etienne become the ACC Player of the Year. The line was No. 1 in average yards per carry from the line of scrimmage and 11th overall in sacks allowed. However, in the playoffs, the Tigers struggled to find success in a traditional running game from Travis Etienne.