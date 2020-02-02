OL Spring Preview: Major Makeover Coming

Editor’s note: @ClemsonSI is running a series of 10 positional breakdowns each day previewing spring football.

Much like in 2019, when Clemson overhauled the defensive front after the graduation of four seniors from 2018, the other side of the ball is doing the same in 2020.

Only one starter returns on the Tiger offensive line, so veteran offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell will have his work cut out for him this spring.

Matt Bockhorst Susan Lloyd/AllClemson.com

Recruiting at the position has gone well, but chemistry and continuity is crucial on the offensive line. This spring will be the springboard for a remade front that Caldwell believes has the depth and talent to be strong in 2020.

Returning players: Jackson Carman (rising junior, starter), Matt Bockhorst (rising redshirt junior), Kaleb Boateng (rising redshirt freshman), Mason Trotter (rising redshirt freshman), Hunter Rayburn (rising redshirt freshman), Will Putnam (rising sophomore), Cade Stewart (rising senior), Blake Vinson (rising junior), Chandler Reeves (rising senior), Jordan McFadden (rising redshirt sophomore), Mac Cranford (rising redshirt freshman), Chase Guynup (rising redshirt freshman), Zac McIntosh (rising junior), Marquis Sease (rising junior), Will Edwards (rising redshirt sophomore).

Newcomers: Walker Parks, Paul Tchio, Mitchell Mayes, Bryn Tucker, Trent Howard.

Departures: Sean Pollard, John Simpson, Tremayne Anchrum, Gage Cervenka.

Matt Bockhorst (65); Jordan McFadden (71) Susan Lloyd/AllClemson.com

Expectations: Caldwell does a ton of cross training at the position to create versatility. That will allow him to find the right mix on the depth chart throughout spring. The 2019 freshmen added tremendous strength during their redshirt seasons and should be prepared physically to help out this fall. Tchio, Mayes and Tucker enrolled early and get a leg up as freshmen Caldwell thinks could contribute early.

Carman will hold down the left tackle spot again. Bockhorst is one of the most experienced returning players and could start at left guard. Stewart will likely start the spring as the starter at center, with Putnam at right guard and McFadden at right tackle.

Key position battle: Center. Stewart got beat out by Pollard last spring, and while it’s his position to play, Trotter, who’s still trying to add 20 pounds to his frame, is an intriguing prospect who could push him.

Areas to improve: A two-deep (and more) depth chart will have to be created. Also, there wasn’t much of a weakness overall last year, but the Tigers did struggle at times with pre-snap penalties. With an inexperienced unit, cutting down on mistakes will be a focal point in the spring.

Impact player: Carman. The Ohio native and five-star prospect is coming off a stellar sophomore campaign in which he made the All-ACC third team. His athleticism for his size (6-foot-5, 335 pounds) paved the way for several big runs by Travis Etienne, and Carman helped a line that allowed 18 sacks in 509 passing attempts. He enters 2020 as one of the top players at his position in the country.

Player to step up: McFadden. The Dorman product was a star in high school and has all the tools to be a dominant tackle. He’s just been behind experienced, productive players since he arrived in 2018. McFadden, who saw over 300 snaps a year ago, is primed to be a leader up front with the potential of an All-ACC candidate in 2020.