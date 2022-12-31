Orange Bowl Game Day Thread: Clemson-Tennessee
MIAMI GARDENS, FL.—Fresh off its 21st all-time ACC championship and its seventh outright conference crown in eight years, Clemson (AP Poll No. 10, Coaches Poll No. 11, CFP No. 7) will attempt to record its seventh 12-win season in team history when it faces consensus No. 6 Tennessee in the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl on Friday, Dec. 30. Kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. is set for 8 p.m. ET.
CLEMSON/TENNESSEE SERIES HISTORY:
- OVERALL: Clemson trails, 6-11-2
- HOME: Series is tied, 2-2-1
- ROAD: Clemson trails, 3-9-1
- NEUTRAL: Clemson leads, 1-0
- LAST MEETING: Jan. 2, 2004 (27-14, W)
- STREAK: Clemson, Won 1
Roster Report: Opt-Outs, Transfers and Injuries Ahead of Orange Bowl Matchup Against Volunteers
The Clemson Tigers will look slightly different when they take the field against the Tennessee Volunteers in the Capital One Orange Bowl.
Clemson’s Wrecking Ball
When Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., finishes a practice or a game, he gets a couple of different views on what he is doing right, what he might be doing wrong and what he can do better.
It was a bad day in the midst of a great journey for Clemson Football
When No. 7 Clemson lines up to play sixth-ranked Tennessee in the 89th annual Orange Bowl Classic, the Tigers will be playing for a seventh time in the prestigious bowl game.
