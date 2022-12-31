Skip to main content

Orange Bowl Game Day Thread: Clemson-Tennessee

This year's Capital One Orange Bowl will represent Clemson’s seventh all-time trip to the Orange Bowl. The Tigers are 4-2 in the previous six appearances.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL.—Fresh off its 21st all-time ACC championship and its seventh outright conference crown in eight years, Clemson (AP Poll No. 10, Coaches Poll No. 11, CFP No. 7) will attempt to record its seventh 12-win season in team history when it faces consensus No. 6 Tennessee in the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl on Friday, Dec. 30. Kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. is set for 8 p.m. ET. 

CLEMSON/TENNESSEE SERIES HISTORY:
- OVERALL: Clemson trails, 6-11-2
- HOME: Series is tied, 2-2-1
- ROAD: Clemson trails, 3-9-1
- NEUTRAL: Clemson leads, 1-0
- LAST MEETING: Jan. 2, 2004 (27-14, W)
- STREAK: Clemson, Won 1

