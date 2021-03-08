Offensive Lineman Walker Parks Pissed Off with Line's Poor Performance

The Clemson Tigers offensive line took a step backwards in 2020. In 2021, they have made a vow to not let it happen again.

After a subpar 2020 season, the Clemson Tiger offensive linemen have a chip on their shoulder entering the 2021 season, and at least one lineman is pissed off.

"We weren't that dominant," second-year lineman Walker Parks said. "So that's definitely something that we've been talking about and working on this year. You know, it pisses me off and the other guys off too."



The offensive line drew the ire of the fans throughout the season and they were blamed for the struggles that former Tiger running back Travis Etienne had.

Needless to say, the fans were not the only group upset with the performance of the men charged with opening holes, protecting the quarterback and, for the most part, remaining nameless.

"It's definitely very frustrating. But you know...we didn't execute many games," Parks said. "I don't think that we do all the other beatings that we took from people, but at the same time, we did deserve to take them because of our performance. And we didn't really give our teammates a fair opportunity from our performance."

For the fans worrying whether or not the offensive line will be a source of frustration for the 2021 season, don't bet on it. At least according to Parks, who made a promise that he intends to keep.

"One thing that I have to say to the fan base," Parks said. "Because that's a big question and discussions every talks about the offensive line here every day...I promise you one thing we're trying and we're. We're not trying we're going to, we're going to develop we're going to be a lot better.

"The mindset has definitely changed. We're working towards a goal right now. Like I said, it's still early, we're still developing and learning how to communicate with this new offensive line and developing but I promise you one thing that's not gonna be part of this year."