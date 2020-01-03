ClemsonMaven
Photo Gallery: 2019 Playstation Fiesta Bowl Second Half

Susan Lloyd
Tigers One Step Away From Another Perfect Season

JP-Priester

Clemson, LSU, College Football Playoff, Joe Burrow, Dabo Swinney

Clemson vs LSU: Getting To Know The LSU Offense

JP-Priester

What do Clemson fans need to know about the best offense in the nation?

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne Find a Way to Win

Morgan Thomas

Clemson's Co-Offensive Coordinator, Tony Elliot, prepared Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne to find any way necessary to win the Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State.

Swinney: Layoff a Blessing

Zach Lentz

Clemson would normally like to keep playing games. But after a brutally tough semifinal, they are thankful for an extended break before the national championship.

Lawrence, Burrow to Meet Again in Louisiana

Brad Senkiw

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and LSU QB Joe Burrow met last summer at the Manning Passing Academy, and they'll meet again in New Orleans for the national title on Jan. 13.

Tigers Struggling to Find an Advantage

Morgan Thomas

After finishing November with a 5-2 overall record, the Clemson Men’s Basketball team had a December to forget by winning only one game going 1-5. Even with all the injuries and inexperience on this team, Coach Brad Brownell says he is encouraged by their effort and believes they will continue to fight through. The 2019-2020 season has definitely put the phrase Clemson Grit to the test.

First Half Photos of the Fiesta Bowl

Susan Lloyd

Photos from the first half of the Fiesta Bowl by Staff Photographer Susan Lloyd

Clemson's Used to Underdog Role in Big Games

Brad Senkiw

Despite not being an underdog during the regular season since 2016, Clemson has not been favored in six of its eight College Football Playoff games, and it won't be against LSU in the Jan. 13 national championship game.

Patience Pays Off For Chad Smith

JP-Priester

Chad Smith waits his turn and shines in final season as Tiger

Tigers Hope To Prove Critics Wrong ... Again

Jeremy Styron

Although the Clemson Tigers ran roughshod over most of their opponents in the 2019 season, outscoring teams 634-161 in 14 games and amassing a 29-game winning streak in the process after beating Ohio State in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff, the Tigers have still heard more than a little criticism on their supposedly light ACC schedule.