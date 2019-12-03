Clemson
Back Seven Has Led the Tiger Defense

Zach Lentz
The national media may have expected the Clemson Tigers offense to be an elite, nearly unstoppable force that they have morphed into the last six seven games. But few could have imagined that the defense could be just as good, if not better than, last year's squad. But that is exactly what has happened

Swinney Takes Up for Himself, the ACC and His Players

Zach Lentz
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney took aim at the national media during Tuesday's press conference.

Zach Lentz

Game Day Thread: Clemson and South Carolina Clemson will attempt to extend its winning streak against in-state rival…

Lawrence: Tigers’ Success in Details

Jeremy Styron
After securing 27th win in a row against in-state rivals, the South Carolina Gamecocks, the Clemson Tigers will need to continue their razor focus heading into the ACC championship game and the remainder of the postseason, according to quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Swinney: People Haven't Paid Attention

Zach Lentz
Below is a transcript of Swinney, once again, defending the Clemson program.

Lawrence and Tigers Embrace the Target

Zach Lentz
The Tigers will once again face a team that they are expected to beat handily, favored by 29 points against the Cavaliers. But for Lawrence, the understanding that they will get every team's best shot is not something that worries him.

Mendenhall Not 'Daunted' by Facing Clemson

Zach Lentz
When head coach Bronco Mendenhall thinks about the chance that is before his Virginia Cavaliers this week, as they prepare to take on the No. 3 Clemson Tigers, in their first ever appearance in the ACC Championship, one word describes the opportunity before his team — magical.

Wake a Sleeping Giant in the Clemson Tigers

Zach Lentz
Admiral Yamamoto said after Pearl Harbor that you woke a sleeping giant and filled him with terrible resolve. While head coach Dabo Swinney likes that saying, he does not believe it accurately reflects his team's motivation.

Swinney May Be Coaching His Best Team Ever

Zach Lentz
For head coach Dabo Swinney, the reason for this teams success is two-fold. FIrst, they have the leadership required to be a special team. Second, their defense has been better than last year's squad.

Clemson's Staff Saves a Few Wrinkles for Championship Phase

Zach Lentz
Maybe, just maybe, even though the Tigers have dominated every opponent on their schedule outside of one, the Tigers have saved their best for last—as was the plan all along.