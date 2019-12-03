Comments
Football
FEATURED
COMMUNITY
Back Seven Has Led the Tiger Defense
Zach Lentz
0
The national media may have expected the Clemson Tigers offense to be an elite, nearly unstoppable force that they have morphed into the last six seven games. But few could have imagined that the defense could be just as good, if not better than, last year's squad. But that is exactly what has happened
Lawrence: Tigers’ Success in Details
Jeremy Styron
0
After securing 27th win in a row against in-state rivals, the South Carolina Gamecocks, the Clemson Tigers will need to continue their razor focus heading into the ACC championship game and the remainder of the postseason, according to quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Mendenhall Not 'Daunted' by Facing Clemson
When head coach Bronco Mendenhall thinks about the chance that is before his Virginia Cavaliers this week, as they prepare to take on the No. 3 Clemson Tigers, in their first ever appearance in the ACC Championship, one word describes the opportunity before his team — magical.