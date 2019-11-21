Clemson
Lawrence Looking Forward to Bye Week

Zach Lentz
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is only two years removed from high school, but a lot can change in two years — even an outlook on having a bye week, or two.

Clemson is 'Straight Destroying People'

Zach Lentz
After Week 5 of the season, when the Clemson Tigers escaped a trip to Chapel Hill with a 21-20 win over the North Carolina Tar Heels, many around the nation had written the Tigers off.

Throw the Records Out...Not so Fast

Zach Lentz
We always hear the phrase, “You can throw out the record books when these two teams get together.” However, while there have been some upsets in the series, usually the team with the better record comes away with the victory.

Playing A lot of Players is a Recipe for Success at Clemson

Zach Lentz
The Clemson Tigers have had a history of playing as many players as possible in games, opting to increase their depth rather than running up the score, during their recent, soon-to-be, five-year run to the College Football Playoff.

Lawrence, Tigers Continue to Dominate

Zach Lentz
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence's start to the 2019 season did not go how he had envisioned. Interceptions and poor decisions dropped him from Heisman front-runner to off-the-board in a matter of only a few games. But after the Tigers' 21-20 win at North Carolina, something has clicked with Lawrence — and the offense as a whole.

LISTEN: Dabo Swinney on Jim Rome talking Trevor Lawrence and the CFP

Zach Lentz
Clemson head coach, Dabo Swinney, was on the Jim Rome Show today talking about Trevor Lawrence and the College Football Playoff.

Swinney Loves a Noon Game, Even if the Fans Don't

Zach Lentz
A noon game is less likely to draw as rowdy of a crowd, especially considering the Gamecocks enter next week's game at 4-7, but head coach Dabo Swinney likes road noon games for another reason—he gets home earlier.

Sticks and Stone May Not Break Your Bones, but Batteries Will

Zach Lentz
While fans, on both sides of the rivalry, enjoy a good verbal chastising of their rival, there is one thing that the Tigers are hoping the fans in Columbia do not repeat — throwing bottles and other items on the field at the players.

Zach Lentz

GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Tigers vs. Demon Deacons | Game 11

Trevor Lawrence On Tua Tagovailoa Injury: 'Anything can happen'

Zach Lentz
Clemson starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa have only faced each other on the field once in their careers, the 2018 College Football National Championship. But a summer spent at the prestigious Manning Academy gave the two quarterbacks an opportunity to bond in a way few would have anticipated.