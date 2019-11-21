Comments
Playing A lot of Players is a Recipe for Success at Clemson
Zach Lentz
The Clemson Tigers have had a history of playing as many players as possible in games, opting to increase their depth rather than running up the score, during their recent, soon-to-be, five-year run to the College Football Playoff.
Lawrence, Tigers Continue to Dominate
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence's start to the 2019 season did not go how he had envisioned. Interceptions and poor decisions dropped him from Heisman front-runner to off-the-board in a matter of only a few games. But after the Tigers' 21-20 win at North Carolina, something has clicked with Lawrence — and the offense as a whole.
Sticks and Stone May Not Break Your Bones, but Batteries Will
Zach Lentz
While fans, on both sides of the rivalry, enjoy a good verbal chastising of their rival, there is one thing that the Tigers are hoping the fans in Columbia do not repeat — throwing bottles and other items on the field at the players.
Trevor Lawrence On Tua Tagovailoa Injury: 'Anything can happen'
Zach Lentz
Clemson starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa have only faced each other on the field once in their careers, the 2018 College Football National Championship. But a summer spent at the prestigious Manning Academy gave the two quarterbacks an opportunity to bond in a way few would have anticipated.