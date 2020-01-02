ClemsonMaven
Tigers One Step Away From Another Perfect Season

JP-Priester

Clemson, LSU, College Football Playoff, Joe Burrow, Dabo Swinney

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne Find a Way to Win

Morgan Thomas

Clemson's Co-Offensive Coordinator, Tony Elliot, prepared Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne to find any way necessary to win the Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State.

Clemson's Used to Underdog Role in Big Game

Brad Senkiw

Despite not being an underdog during the regular season since 2016, Clemson has not been favored in six of its eight College Football Playoff games, and it won't be against LSU in the Jan. 13 national championship game.

Tigers Hope To Prove Critics Wrong ... Again

Jeremy Styron

Although the Clemson Tigers ran roughshod over most of their opponents in the 2019 season, outscoring teams 634-161 in 14 games and amassing a 29-game winning streak in the process after beating Ohio State in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff, the Tigers have still heard more than a little criticism on their supposedly light ACC schedule.

LSU's Orgeron: Etienne's 'the One That Got Away'

Brad Senkiw

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron recruited Clemson running back Travis Etienne, a Louisiana native, when he was an assistant in 2016, but by the time he became the interim coach and finally made Etienne a scholarship offer, the running back was set on Clemson.

Swinney: 'I Dream Big'

Jeremy Styron

Back in 2010, if Dabo Swinney had been told that in a few seasons, his program would appear in three national championship games, claim two titles and be in position to win a third — and its fourth in school history — the Tigers’ head coach would not have been surprised.

Patience Pays Off For Chad Smith

JP-Priester

Chad Smith waits his turn and shines in final season as Tiger

Turner's Redemption Seals Tiger Victory

Zach Lentz

Clemson safety Nolan Turner had a rare chance at redemption in Saturday's Fiesta Bowl.

Lawrence's Legs Have Become Major Weapon for Clemson

Brad Senkiw

With his important, 67-yard touchdown run in the Fiesta Bowl, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence shows off his moves and how he can be a problem for LSU's defense in the national championship game on Jan. 13

Lawrence: 'Let's Go Win This Thing

Zach Lentz

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and quarterback Trevor Lawrence give a behind-the-scenes look at their final game-winning drive.