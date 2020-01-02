Comments
Football
FEATURED
COMMUNITY
Tigers Hope To Prove Critics Wrong ... Again
Jeremy Styron
Although the Clemson Tigers ran roughshod over most of their opponents in the 2019 season, outscoring teams 634-161 in 14 games and amassing a 29-game winning streak in the process after beating Ohio State in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff, the Tigers have still heard more than a little criticism on their supposedly light ACC schedule.
LSU's Orgeron: Etienne's 'the One That Got Away'
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron recruited Clemson running back Travis Etienne, a Louisiana native, when he was an assistant in 2016, but by the time he became the interim coach and finally made Etienne a scholarship offer, the running back was set on Clemson.
Swinney: 'I Dream Big'
Jeremy Styron
Back in 2010, if Dabo Swinney had been told that in a few seasons, his program would appear in three national championship games, claim two titles and be in position to win a third — and its fourth in school history — the Tigers’ head coach would not have been surprised.