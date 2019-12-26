Comments
Experience Counts for the Tigers
Zach Lentz
The No. 3 Clemson Tigers have something on their side that not a lot of teams can boast—experience. And with that condensed schedule, and a coaching staff that is always wanting an extra five minutes, it could be the experience at the top that pays the dividend.
How Travis Etienne Found His Way to Clemson
Zach Lentz
The former four-star running back from Jennings, Louisiana, committed to the Tigers over in-state LSU, Tennessee and Texas A&M after decommitting from the Aggies. Since his arrival in Clemson, he has gotten better and better every year. But his coach remembers when he arrived on campus, and that is how he still views, arguably, the greatest running back in Clemson history.