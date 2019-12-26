ClemsonMaven
Photo Gallery: First Look- Clemson Media Day at the Play Station Fiesta Bowl

Susan Lloyd
Football

Behind Enemy Lines: The Ohio State Buckeyes

Zach Lentz

The impact head coach Ryan Day has had on the program in such a short time has been considerable.

Tragedy Turns to Triumph for James Skalski

Zach Lentz

For Clemson linebacker Jamie Skalski, his freshman season was filled with excitement, big plays, big kicks and a tragedy that no one should have to endure.

Tigers Hope For a Christmas Filled with Peace, Happiness and a Win

Zach Lentz

The Tigers spent Christmas early this year with families, enjoying the holiday festivities before getting down to business in Phoenix, site of their playoff game against Ohio State

What Did Trevor Lawrence Say Tuesday?

Zach Lentz

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence met with the media Tuesday and shed some light on the Tigers' preparation, Christmas plans and what impresses him about Ohio State's defense.

Trevor Lawrence: Chase Young is 'Everything You Want'

Connor Watson

This season, the Tigers will face a different beast in Ohio State defensive end Chase Young in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

What Did the Ohio State Defense Say Tuesday?

Zach Lentz

QUOTES FOR GREG MATTISON, CHASE YOUNG, TUF BORLAND JEFF OKUDAH

Venables: Buckeyes' Offense 'Can Match Up With Anybody'

Zach Lentz

The No. 3 Clemson Tiger defense has their hands full this week, as they prepare to take on the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeye offense.

Condensed schedule for Tigers and Buckeyes

Zach Lentz

This year the College Football Playoff is different from years past, as the teams participating have one less week to prepare.

Experience Counts for the Tigers

Zach Lentz

The No. 3 Clemson Tigers have something on their side that not a lot of teams can boast—experience. And with that condensed schedule, and a coaching staff that is always wanting an extra five minutes, it could be the experience at the top that pays the dividend.

How Travis Etienne Found His Way to Clemson

Zach Lentz

The former four-star running back from Jennings, Louisiana, committed to the Tigers over in-state LSU, Tennessee and Texas A&M after decommitting from the Aggies. Since his arrival in Clemson, he has gotten better and better every year. But his coach remembers when he arrived on campus, and that is how he still views, arguably, the greatest running back in Clemson history.