Susan Lloyd
First Tiger Walk of 2019, and Clemson's faithful show up en masse on a Thursday to witness the start of what is to become another undefeated season. The game also marked the premier of the ACC Network.
Amari Rodgers returned to active play during the Texas A&M game after an early recovery from an ACL tear he suffered in spring camp. Rodgers wasn't expected to return until the end of September or early October.
Tee Higgins recorded 150 yards on seven receptions all occurring in the first half of the game. This was the first time any Clemson receiver had racked up that many yards in a half since Sammy Watkins' 177 yards against Wake Forest in 2012
Safety K'Von Wallace scores on a 66 yard interception. A record number of Clemson players saw playing time during the game against Charlotte. And at halftime, Clemson fans became part of the Disney movie that had been filmed on campus all week.
The Clemson defense stops a two point conversion attempt by the North Carolina offense. Had the Tarheels been successful, they would have won the game. Clemson's defense had been questioned by the national media prior to the season; Coach Swinney knew he had the best back seven he had ever coached.
After surviving the North Carolina game, the national narrative surrounding Clemson focused on Trevor Lawrence and the struggles the Tiger offense had during that game. It was clear at the start of the game against Florida State, Coach Swinney had his team ready to prove there was nothing wrong with Trevor or the Clemson offense.
Isaiah Simmons is seemingly everywhere during every game, and against Louisville had eight total tackles, two sacks, and one pass break-up. Safety K'Von Wallace recorded another interception.
Etienne continued on his journey towards being one of Clemson's most productive running backs in school history by recording his fifth three-touchdown game when the Tigers returned home to defeat Boston College 59-7
I was unable to photograph the Clemson v. Wofford game due to a prior commitment. So, I decided to include this image of Logan Rudolph's fumble recovery during the Boston College game. Rudolph's scoop and score was the first of his Clemson career.
Since the first half of the Louisville game, Lawrence had thrown zero interceptions. In this game against the Wolfpack, #16 passed for three touchdowns in five consecutive games, something no other Clemson QB had done in school history. He also had a career high with 59 rushing yards gained and scored one rushing touchdown in the process.
Lawrence has four touchdown passes in one game tying his own record set against Syracuse earlier in the season. Clemson's defense held Wake Forest to a total 105 yards.
Justyn Ross had a 16 yard touchdown reception that initially was ruled incomplete. But, a review of the play revealed Ross had caught the pass within the boundary lines of the end zone. Ross also had a career high 9 receptions totally 111 yards. The Tigers closed out their regular season 12- 0.
Simmons has one of three interceptions against the Cavaliers, records nine tackles, and goes on to win the Butkus award the following day. The Tigers dismantled Cavaliers 61-17 and sealed their spot in the playoff.
QB1 Trevor Lawrence: Clemson v. Georgia Tech
Amari Rodgers returns: Clemson v. Texas A&M
Tee Higgins sets a personal record: Clemson v. Syracuse
Have yourself a game, K'Von Wallace: Clemson v. Charlotte
You only gotta win by one: Clemson v. UNC
A.B.A.D Man- A bad, angry Dabo: Clemson v. Florida State University
Clemson's Defense continues to impress: Clemson v. Louisville
Travis Etienne on a TD streak: Clemson v. Boston College
Defensive prowess on display: Clemson v. Boston College
There is nothing wrong with Trevor Lawrence: Clemson v. NC State
Trevor Lawrence ties his own records: Clemson v. Wake Forest
Justyn Ross pours it on for the game against the Gamecocks: Clemson v. University of South Carolina
Isaiah Simmons flies all over the field: Clemson v. Virginia ACC Championship game
Comments
Football
FEATURED
COMMUNITY
Tigers' Back-Seven Ready to be Tested
Zach Lentz
For Muse and his teammates in the secondary, will face a challenge the likes of which they have not faced this season when they take on a bevy of ultra-talented wide receivers Saturday (8 p.m., ESPN) in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl.
Tigers Embracing the Expectations: 'Dream Big, Shoot for the Stars'
Zach Lentz
With the Tigers currently chasing history, one might think that the thought of making history might be a burden too big to carry for the Tigers. But the Tigers are not running from the expectations of the 2019 team, in fact they are embracing them.