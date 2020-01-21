ClemsonMaven
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Photo Gallery: The 2020 National Championship Game

Susan Lloyd

A Photo gallery from the 2020 National Championship game between the #1 ranked LSU Tigers and the #3 ranked Clemson Tigers. LSU won the final college match up of the 2019 season by defeating Clemson 42-25. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
JustynRoss8
JustynRoss8

Cool.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Swinney Will Never Shy Away From Anyone

From the early 2000’s when the league was dominated by the Florida State Seminoles to the Tigers climb to the top of the league beginning in 2015, Swinney has seen it all and for him the rise to glory is not because anything was given to the Tigers—in fact, they just went out and earned it.

Zach Lentz

What's Clemson's 2020 Schedule Going to Look Like?

The ACC will announce the upcoming season's league schedule Wednesday at 9 a.m. on the ACC Network. Here are five questions to ponder before the big release.

Brad Senkiw

"Best Is the Standard" Has a Deep Meaning

That phrase can be seen inside the Clemson Tigers’ indoor facility, the new football complex and the coaches’ offices. But while it may be simple for some, for head coach Dabo Swinney the phrase has a much deeper meaning.

Zach Lentz

Chase Brice: A Backup With a Legacy

Chase Brice played the backup role to Trevor Lawrence for two seasons at Clemson, and while he's entered the transfer portal, he hopes he's leaving behind a legacy rarely found in a reserve role.

Brad Senkiw

by

Tigerne

WR Review: A Tale of Two Seasons

Clemson’s 2019 wide receiver group was full of star power but struggled to find an identity in the most important games of the season.

Morgan Thomas

Tigers In the Pros: 3 Former Clemson Players heading to Super Bowl

Former Clemson players Sammy Watkins, Dorian O'Daniel and Bashaud Breeland will play for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 2 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Brad Senkiw

Travis Etienne to Return for Senior Season

The Clemson Tiger junior running back and two time ACC Player of the Year has chosen to return for his senior season.

Morgan Thomas

Is the ACC Really a 'Clown Show'?

It was only a small part of a larger story devoted to standout teams from across the college football landscape, but ESPN writer Chris Low caused a stir recently when he claimed that the Clemson Tigers had been “owning the SEC” since 2012 with victories, not only against Alabama, but against rival South Carolina, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M and Auburn.

Zach Lentz

by

Jcarll

Little Things Help the Tigers When It Comes to the Big Things

For Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, there is a reason that his program has been able to maintain their dominance regardless of the opponent--they make a big deal out of the little things.

Zach Lentz

RB Review: Etienne Dominant, Young Backs Explosive

Here's a breakdown of what Clemson did at the running back position. It's the first in a 10-part series reviewing each position in 2019.

Zach Lentz