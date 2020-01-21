Photo Gallery: The 2020 National Championship Game

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
JustynRoss8
Cool.
Football
FEATURED
COMMUNITY
From the early 2000’s when the league was dominated by the Florida State Seminoles to the Tigers climb to the top of the league beginning in 2015, Swinney has seen it all and for him the rise to glory is not because anything was given to the Tigers—in fact, they just went out and earned it.
Zach Lentz
It was only a small part of a larger story devoted to standout teams from across the college football landscape, but ESPN writer Chris Low caused a stir recently when he claimed that the Clemson Tigers had been “owning the SEC” since 2012 with victories, not only against Alabama, but against rival South Carolina, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M and Auburn.
Zach Lentz