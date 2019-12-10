Ryan Day directed two of the nation’s most explosive offenses through the air since his arrival in 2017 as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Under his tutelage of J.T. Barrett and Dwayne Haskins, the Buckeyes rank No. 1 nationally in touchdown passes thrown with 90. Ohio State’s 68.2 completion percentage is third-best nationally and its 313.5 yards per game ranks No. 7.