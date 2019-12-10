Comments
Early Look: The Ohio State Offense
Ryan Day directed two of the nation’s most explosive offenses through the air since his arrival in 2017 as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Under his tutelage of J.T. Barrett and Dwayne Haskins, the Buckeyes rank No. 1 nationally in touchdown passes thrown with 90. Ohio State’s 68.2 completion percentage is third-best nationally and its 313.5 yards per game ranks No. 7.
Dabo Swinney a Finalist for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year
Zach Lentz
The Football Writers Association of America, in conjunction with the Allstate Sugar Bowl, announced nine finalists for the 2019 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award on Tuesday. Among the finalists are three previous finalists and three of the four head coaches competing in the College Football Playoff.
Clemson, Ohio State Coaches Tout Mutual Respect
Jeremy Styron
The Clemson Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes have charted similar paths en route to the College Football Playoff during the 2019 season, both finishing 13-0, crushing most teams on their schedules, putting up big numbers on offense and defensively, largely shutting down opposing offenses.
Lawrence: Tigers’ Success in Details
After securing a 28th win in a row against the Virginia Cavaliers, the Clemson Tigers will need to continue their razor focus heading into their first opponent in the 2019 College Football Playoff, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and the remainder of the postseason, according to quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Simmons Wins 2019 Butkus Award
Zach Lentz
The Butkus Foundation announced today that Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons has won the 2019 Butkus Award, presented annually to the nation's top linebacker. Matt Butkus, son of Pro Football and College Football Hall of Famer and award namesake Dick Butkus, surprised Simmons with the honor at the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex during the team’s College Football Playoff Selection Show watch party.