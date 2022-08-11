CLEMSON, S.C.- It's Beaux time again in Clemson.

After a freshman campaign that saw him reel in 31 catches, good for second on the team, sophomore wide receiver Beaux Collins could be on the verge of a breakout season with the Tigers.

Despite entering just his second season with the program, Dabo Swinney is expecting big things from Collins in 2022, with the head coach noting that the wideout from California has handled himself like the consummate professional since the moment he stepped foot on campus.

"Beaux has handled himself like a pro," Swinney said. "What's that old saying, 'dress for the job you want, right?' He's handled himself like a pro from the moment he got to Clemson."

While Collins might technically be an underclassman, he is still one of the more polished players in the receiver room and brings the kind of versatility to the field that allows him to play multiple spots.

"Beaux is incredibly smart, incredibly detailed," Swinney said. "He's polished. Can play anywhere you play him and play all three positions, not only physically but mentally. He's just an outstanding young talent."

Collins has really dedicated himself to redefining his body over the offseason, and the results speak for themselves, as the wideout added some bulk and now weighs in at 208 pounds.

However, it's off of the field where Collins' actions really speak for themselves, with Swinney adding that he is one player on the roster that has fully bought into being the best he can be.

"He's done a great job with his body and matured physically over the past year," Swinney said. "You just don't ever have to worry about him... in any area of his life. No matter what it is you know, he's gonna be above and beyond and it just translates to every area of his life and the game."

