Preview and Prediction: Clemson and Notre Dame

Clemson will attempt to earn a record sixth consecutive outright conference title on Saturday, Dec. 19, when the Tigers face Notre Dame in the ACC Championship Game. Kickoff at Bank of America Stadium is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

Clemson will attempt to earn a record sixth consecutive outright conference title on Saturday, Dec. 19, when the Tigers face Notre Dame in the ACC Championship Game. Kickoff at Bank of America Stadium is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

Even in the most unusual year of college football in the modern era, the ACC Championship Game matchup played true to recent form, matching a traditional Atlantic Division power against a new challenger. While Clemson and Florida State have represented the Atlantic Division every year since 2013, eight different challengers have served as ACC Championship Game opponents in that span. All seven Coastal Division teams earned one appearance between 2013-19, and this season, Notre Dame earned a berth in its first year in the league.

Between Clemson and Florida State, Atlantic Division representatives have won nine straight ACC titles, including each of the last five by Clemson. This week, Clemson will attempt to become the first team in any active conference to win six consecutive titles outright (Note: Oklahoma can also accomplish the feat with a win in the Big 12 Championship Game). Florida State earned at least a share of nine consecutive ACC titles from 1992-2000 but never earned more than three consecutive titles outright. The last team presently in the Power Five to win at least six straight outright titles was Oklahoma (12 from 1948-59) as part of the now-dissolved Big 8 Conference.

The history Clemson seeks this week is not limited only to ACC annals. At 9-1 this year, Clemson is one win shy of reaching the 10-win threshold for the 10th consecutive season. With a win this week, Clemson would become only the third program in FBS history to produce a "double-double" — double-digit wins in a double-digit number of consecutive seasons.

Clemson would join Florida State (14 from 1987-2000) and Alabama (13 from 2008-20) as the only programs ever to produce 10 straight 10-win seasons. Both teams will be led Saturday by their programs' respective winningest starting quarterbacks: Clemson's Trevor Lawrence (33-1) and Notre Dame's Ian Book (30- 3). Lawrence is 5-1 in his career in postseason play, including a 2-0 mark in ACC Championship Games.

Though Book also helped Notre Dame to a 2017 bowl win in reserve, he is 1-1 as a starter in the postseason, with his lone loss coming against a freshman Lawrence in the 2018 Cotton Bowl.

What to watch for:

- Clemson, which is already the first team in ACC history to win five consecutive outright titles, attempting to become the first team in ACC history to win six consecutive ACC titles outright. (Note: Florida State earned at least a share of nine consecutive ACC titles from 1992-2000 but never earned more than three consecutive titles outright.)

- Clemson attempting to become the first team in any active conference to win six consecutive outright conference titles. Clemson's five consecutive outright titles from 2015-19 are tied with the 1971-75 Alabama Crimson Tide and 2015-19 Oklahoma Sooners for the longest streak of outright conference championships of any current conference. The last team presently in the Power Five to win at least six straight outright titles was Oklahoma (12 from 1948-59) as part of the now dissolved Big 8 Conference.

- Clemson attempting to become the first program to win 20 ACC titles. Since helping form the conference in 1953, Clemson leads the ACC with 19 titles all-time, including 18 outright.

- Clemson attempting to earn its 26th conference championship all-time, including four SIAA championships and two Southern Conference championships prior to the formation of the ACC. Clemson's 25 conference titles across all conferences are the most of any current or former ACC member.

Predictions:

Zach Lentz: Clemson-38 Notre Dame-27

This game is closer than Vegas thinks, but the Tigers get the job done in the rematch and punch their ticket to the CFP with their sixth straight ACC title. Lawrence will be the difference for the Tigers, as he will convert the red zone trips into touchdowns instead of the field goals they settled for in the first game.

Brad Senkiw: Clemson 34, Notre Dame 24

This game won't quite live up to the hype but it's still going to be an entertaining affair. A healthier Clemson is huge, but expect Notre Dame's offense to have a harder time moving the ball because of Brent Venables' ability to scheme for a second time and make better in-game adjustments. He didn't have the bodies to do the latter the first time, and Trevor Lawrence will give Clemson a more balanced, game-controlling offense on the way to a sixth consecutive ACC title.

Jason Priester: Clemson 35 Notre Dame 21





Trevor Lawrence is back, the defense is healthy, and Brent Venables has had two full weeks to prepare. The Tigers get a Heisman worthy performance from their star quarterback and beat the Irish by double digits. (edited)

Christopher Hall: Clemson 31 Notre Dame 23

The Tigers are much healthier this time around and have been waiting on this rematch opportunity since Nov. 7. However, that doesn’t mean this one is going to be ‘easy’ with the expected return of Trevor Lawerence, James Skalski, Tyler Davis and Mike Jones Jr.. Notre Dame will still make big plays Saturday afternoon but the Tigers get the stops they need on defense and grind their way to victory in Charlotte.