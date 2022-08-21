Projecting Clemson's Offensive Depth Chart

With just a few days of fall camp remaining for the No. 4 Clemson Tigers, the coaching staff is starting to pare down the roster and figure out who's going to help the team in 2022.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney opted not to put out a preseason depth chart, so everyone is left guessing how the personnel will stack up. All Clemson decided to take a stab at what the depth chart could look like before the Sept. 5 opener against Georgia Tech in Atlanta.

Based on what we've gathered thus far, here's a look at the offense:

Quarterback

First team: DJ Uiagalelei

Second team: Cade Klubnik

Third team: Hunter Johnson

The coaches have been adamant that Uiagalelei has won the starting job and there is no QB battle in fall camp, so this is an easy one to fill out. Klubnik, a true freshman, has been the No. 2 since the spring and should see immediate playing time in a manner to be determined. Johnson, on his second stint with the Tigers, is reliable and experienced for a No. 3.

Running back

First: Will Shipley

Second: Kobe Pace or Phil Mafah

Fourth: Domonique Thomas

Shipley will get first work on Labor Day, but this is a three-headed monster in the backfield and the coaches feel good about any of those guys carrying the ball. Pace and Mafah are really more 1B and 1C. All three will play every game if healthy. Thomas got put on scholarship last weekend and was mentioned by OC Brandon Streeter as the fourth guy when he broke down this position.

Wide Receiver

First: (9) Joseph Ngata

(5) Brannon Spector

(2) Beaux Collins

Second: (9) Dacari Collins

(5) EJ Williams or Antonio Williams

(2) Spector or EJ Williams

This isn't an overly healthy position right now and it's hard to put together more than a two-deep until there are healthier bodies. EJ Williams just came back from an injury and is behind, but he might work his way up the depth chart the last two weeks. Spector probably gets an edge in the rotation, but Antionio Williams, a freshman, is going to see action this fall. Beaux Collins is tracking to return from a shoulder issue by Week 1, but if he can't start, Spector or EJ Williams could move outside. Randall tore his ACL in March but is expected to return sometime in September. Troy Stellato is out for the season. Former QB Will Taylor isn't listed but he could factor into the slot (or 5) spot.

Tight ends

First: Davis Allen

Second: Sage Ennis or Jake Briningstool

Allen is the clear-cut starter after recording the third-most receptions on the team a year ago. Ennis will play more in blocking situations. Briningstool has had a good camp, and the sophomore is starting to look comfortable and make more plays, so he'll likely force his way into the rotation early in the season.

Offensive line

Left tackle

First: Jordan McFadden

Second: Marcus Tate or Tristan Leigh

Left guard

First: Tate

Second: McFadden or Trent Howard or Mitchell Mayes

Center

First: Will Putnam

Second: Ryan Linthicum or Howard

Right guard

First: Walker Parks

Second: Howard or Mayes

Third: Dietrick Pennington

Right tackle

First: Blake Miller

Second: Parks

There is a ton of intrigue at the five positions up front. Miller, a freshman, has received high praise from his teammates and coaches and is trending toward starting against GT. That would move Parks, who started all 13 games at right tackle a year ago, inside. Also, McFadden and Tate could end up swapping even though McFadden has been a regular for multiple seasons. That could help get the highly-touted Leigh on the field more as well. Center is all Putnam's, but the No. 2 is anybody's guess right now.

