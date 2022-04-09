QB Cade Klubnik, Defenses Impress at Clemson's Orange and White Spring Game

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson defense dominated and the Tiger offense sputtered at times in the annual Orange and White Spring Game on Saturday, much like 2021.

But the program and its followers will take solace in the fact that many of Clemson's best offensive weapons didn't take part in the game because of injuries, and the offensive lines were split. On a breezy, cool afternoon at Memorial Stadium, there were still a few highlights and notable performances as the White squad edged the Orange team 15-7.

In front of an announced crowd of 35,000, freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik threw a 7-yard touchdown pass and completed 15 of his 23 passes for 106 yards for the White team in his Clemson debut.

D.J. Uiagalelei, who quarterbacked the Orange team, was 17-of-36 passing for 175 yards with one interception thrown. and no touchdowns. He did hook up with Joseph Ngata, who finished with 50 yards on four catches, on a 26-yard pass down the sideline.

The Orange produced 184 total yards but had 202 passing. The White squad had 145 total yards. It was tough sledding against a more experienced and funded defense.

Even though the quarterbacks weren't allowed to get hit, the aggressive defensive fronts combined to produce 13 sacks for a loss of 110 total yards. The defenses held the offenses to just eight third-down conversions on 32 attempts.

There were two dropped snaps by punters that led to a pair of first-half scores. The first points on the board came on a 29-yard field goal by Jonathan Weitz to put the White team up 3-0 with 12:30 to play in the first quarter.

The first touchdown of the day came on a 6-yard scoring run by running back Phil Mafah to put the Orange up 7-3 with 6:33 left in the first half.

That was all the Orange team mustered the rest of the day but Weitz hit two more field goals to bookend Klubnik's lone TD pass of the second half in the fourth quarter.

Several key players like running backs Will Shipley and Kobe Pace, receivers E.J. Williams and Beaux Collins sat out of the game.

The Tigers, who went 10-3 in 2021 and finished 14th in the final Associated Press Poll, are the fourth team on FanDuel Sportsbook's list to win it all in 2022. Only reigning national champ Georgia (+200), runner-up Alabama (+200) and Ohio State (+800) are ahead of Clemson at +1000.

Key play: Hampton Earle made the key play in the corner of the end zone that pushed the White team to victory when he caught the scoring pass from Klubnik, but Earle also finished with a game-high 65 yards on five catches.

Player of the game: Defensive end coach Lemanski Hall said earlier in the week that K.J. Henry had the best spring at the position, and the senior backed that up with the best performance Saturday for the White team. Henry was credited with 3.5 sacks and six total tackles, He nearly picked off an Uiagalelei pass that he batted down as well.

Freshman impact: With everyone in the stadium locked in on Klbunik, the young Texas native displayed solid knowledge of the offense and above-average arm strength. Klubnik started 4-of-4 passing and had a long completion of 22 yards. He showed good touch as well as the ability to throw it to the sidelines, even from across the field.

Coach's decision: Several of the 13 combined sacks and both dropped punts that were ruled down came on the behest of Dabo Swinney during the game.

Stat of the game: Three Tigers on the Orange defense recorded seven tackles each: Barrett Carter, Keith Maguire and Toriano Pride.

Up next: Clemson's spring practice officially comes to an end and the Tigers begin workouts and preparations for the 2022 season opener against Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Labor Day.

