Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow to Miss Second Consecutive Game
For the second consecutive week, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow will miss the Las Vegas Raiders' game because of a concussion.
The former Clemson Tiger star suffered the injury in Week 2 on the last play of the game against the Arizona Cardinals. Renfrow has yet to be cleared medically to practice or play and was ruled out of Week 4 on Saturday.
The Raiders are a 2.5-point favorite at home against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
Renfrow is coming off of an NFL Pro Bowl season in 2021 when he produced 103 receptions for 1,038 yards. In two games this season, Renfrow has caught 10 passes for 80 yards.
The Raiders play at Kansas City on Monday Night Football in Week 5.
