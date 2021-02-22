RB Spring Preview: Snaps up for Grabs in Clemson Backfield

With Clemson's all-time leading rusher Travis Etienne moving on to the NFL, new running back coach C.J. Spiller is looking for someone to step up in spring practice.

Replacing Travis Etienne only a season after his departure would be a tall task for any program.

There are plenty of candidates to take the snaps that are up for grabs this spring, but none have been super consistent while No. 9 was on campus.

With a new era of Clemson Football underway, every running back on the roster has a chance to prove themselves this spring.

Here's a breakdown of the Tigers' running backs heading into 2021 spring practice, which begins Wednesday:

Key departures: Travis Etienne

Key returning players: Lyn-J Dixon, Chez Mellusi, Darien Rencher, Michel Dukes, Kobe Pace

Early enrollees: Will Shipley, Phil Mafah

Position coach: C.J, Spiller (1st season)

Top dog: Dixon is the team's highest returning rusher, and has waited patiently for his chance to prove he can be a No. 1 option in the backfield for the Tigers this spring. Dixon must show to the coaches in practice that he can contribute to the offense in more than just a few ways, and continue to get better at making plays as a receiver for his new quarterback.

Bounce back: Rencher is coming into his final season with the Tigers and has one last spring practice to earn a bigger role in the offense. Rencher came to Clemson as a walk-on and has since proven himself and earned a full scholarship, so there's no understating his determination. The shortest listed RB on the roster, Rencher must find a way to utilize his size and speed better this spring to become a more efficient runner between the tackles.

Instant impact: Shipley can already do it all, and this spring will give the coaching staff a chance to finally play with the versatility Shipley possesses. It's not farfetched that Shipley could find himself with a large role, but he will have to start by outperforming other players this spring who have had far more time in the program. Shipley possesses routes on the route tree some FBS receivers don't have and has the chance in his first spring show he can replace Etienne's receiving production.

Rising star: At 6-foot-1, 215 pounds, Mafah is going to be a hard man to tackle for anyone once he's able to step on the field. Mafah suffered a leg injury late in his senior season, and his status for full participation in spring practice is unknown. Mafah could see heavy touches near the goal line for the Tigers this season due to his size and power but is more of a project for the future until he becomes healthy.

Developing talent: Mellusi made the most of his carries early on last season with Dixon rehabbing a knee injury early, and as he goes into his third spring practice, the competition has never been more wide open. Mellusi is one of the most experienced options in the backfield and should find consistent carries as the season progresses.

Hole to fill: Finding an option to be a goal-line threat this spring will be critical. Pace could fill this hole well and offers a low center of gravity with a massive frame. One of the more well-rounded backs in contention, Pace could become a versatile threat throughout this spring in only his second season.