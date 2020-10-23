SI.com
AllClemson
Clemson WR E.J. Williams Confident in His Ability to Contribute

JP-Priester

Throughout the Dabo Swinney era, Clemson fans have grown accustomed to seeing elite-level wide receivers come through the Tigers program. 

Players like DeAndre Hopkins, Sammy Watkins, Mike Williams, and Tee Higgins, to name a few, have set the bar fairly high from a production standpoint. High enough to earn the school the reputation of being "Wide Receiver U." 

Freshman E.J. Williams is one of a number of talented underclassmen receivers on the roster capable of carrying on that legacy. Just five games into his first collegiate season, some of the more veteran players on the roster have started to take notice of the talented young freshman, including fellow receiver Cornell Powell.

"He's a great talent, he brings great energy, his route running is amazing," Powell said. "He has great hands, great speed. I feel like he's going to be an elite receiver in the coming years. I can't wait to see him grow, can't wait to see him dominate the game."

After enrolling early, Williams was able to get a head start on learning the offense and participated in the Tigers abbreviated spring practice. After it was discovered Justyn Ross would miss the season, Williams knew he'd likely have an opportunity but says his approach to the game never changed.

"I had a mindset of my own," Williams said. "I was going to come in, just put the work in, and just show the coaching staff that I can do what I was doing at high school at the college level."

Williams says he has now started to focus on getting better at doing the little things it takes to be a successful receiver at this level. At the same time, the freshman says he is confident in his ability to contribute and will be ready whenever his name is called. 

"I'm starting to get the overall things of the offense," Williams said. "Just the little things. Like just knowing certain types of blocks we need to make, just certain route concepts that go with each other, just getting those down. But yeah, I feel like I could contribute more but it's all up to just me being my best when I get in the game, when my number's called."

