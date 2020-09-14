Clemson's use of the middle of the field through slot receivers and tight ends was one of the main storylines coming out of the No. 1 Tigers' 37-13 victory at Wake Forest in Week 1.

Amari Rodgers paced all pass-catchers with 90 yards on five receptions. Tight end Braden Galloway caught five passes for 60 yards while his position mates Davis Allen (42-yard catch) and J.C. Chalk (12-yard TD) chipped in as well.

Running back Travis Etienne had three catches for 42 yards while backup slot receiver Brannon Spector made a 16-yard snag. Meanwhile, Clemson's outside receivers, Joseph Ngata, Cornell Powell and Frank Ladson, combined for 84 yards on six catches.

That means Clemson's tight ends outperformed the receivers who typically rack up a majority of the yards. That didn't happen last year when Galloway was suspended and Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross were starters.

Higgins is now in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals while Ross is out for the season after having offseason surgery. Relying more on running backs and tight ends is likely not a one-time coincidence. Saturday night's game showed that the offense is and will be different this year.

That doesn't mean worse, though. Clemson won't be a primary 50/50 ball team anymore, much the joy of fans and critics. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers fell in love with those throws way too much. Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is quite aware that the middle of the field wasn't used as much as folks are used to last season.

What fans and outsiders might have to get used to this year, though, is the lack of a big-time receiver. Clemson has been spoiled for a decade with the likes of DeAndre Hopkins, Sammy Watkins, Mike Williams and Higgins. It's not that there isn't talent at the position, there just isn't that already-proven target who Lawrence can trust to make the key play in the red zone or on third downs.

The players he'll look to this year in those situations could very well be Rodgers, Galloway and Etienne. None of those are outside receivers.

"I think when we're at our best offensively is when we can stay in 11 personnel," Elliott said. "We can attack you down the field and also be able to get into our two-back run sets."

It's going to be a different way of thinking and viewing, but it's absurd to think that Clemson takes a huge step back on offense. Lawrence has advanced his game to a level where he'll make up for it with his decision-making.

Against Wake Forest, he spread the ball around to anybody and everybody who was in the game. He didn't force throws or take unnecessary shots down the field or try to thread the needle in double/triple coverage. Instead, his presnap reads and defensive recognition allowed him to dissect the field and the Demon Deacons' defense to the tune of 351 passing yards and 78 completion percentage.

Could Ngata or Ladson develop into playmakers on the outside? Sure, but it won't derail the season if they don't. Clemson will need to keep teams honest with downfield attempts, and those guys are good enough to provide that threat even if they aren't stars.

There isn't a receiver on this roster who is a bonafide first-round NFL draft pick in 2021. That was supposed to be Ross, but his loss won't keep the Tigers from putting up the points needed to win the ACC.

They've got a long time until the College Football Playoff to evolve.

