Record Watch: Travis Etienne Reaches FBS Milestones, Closing in on ACC Mark

Brad Senkiw

Clemson running back Travis Etienne is closing in on the ACC's all-time rushing record, but he's already reaching more FBS milestones. 

Etienne scored a first-quarter touchdown on a 25-yard run that put him at 62 career rushing scores. That moves him into the top 10 in FBS history.  

The Jennings, La., native needs just one more touchdown of rushing or receiving to become the seventh FBS player since 1956 to score 70 touchdowns in a career. 

Etienne also tied Dan Diego State's Donnel Pumphrey for the FBS record of a rushing or receiving touchdown in 41 career games. It was originally reported that Etienne had set the record at 39 games, but after additional research by ESPN, the NCAA acknowledged an error in its record book and updated it to reflect Pumphrey scoring a touchdown in 41 games from 2013-16.

Etienne entered the game needing 129 rushing yards to pass N.C. State's Ted Brown (1975-78) as the all-time ACC rushing leader. Brown produced 4,602 rushing yards. 

Etienne had 37 rushing yards on his first seven carries before leaving the game for a drive after getting banged up on a run. He returned to action on the next second-quarter possession. 

Football

