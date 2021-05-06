Report: Don't Expect to See Deshaun Watson in an NFL Building Anytime Soon

As the Deshaun Watson legal saga continues, CBS NFL analyst Jason LaConfora believes he won't be around the Houston Texans, or any NFL team, for the time being.

With NFL minicamps a few weeks away and training camp following not long after, the Houston Texans are facing a dilemma with quarterback Deshaun Watson has only begun.

His team, fans and the NFL office have kept an eye on Watson since the allegations of sexual assault were revealed two months ago. Still, after 22 cases filed against him, news about his availability with the Texans has been relatively stagnant. Watson had reportedly demanded a trade prior to his legal issues, and that isn't on the horizon at this time.

CBS' Jason LaConfora believes Watson won't be around another NFL team for the foreseeable future.

“I don’t think you’re going to see Deshaun Watson in an NFL building for a long time, certainly not until there’s more clarity," LaConfora said. "This is a legal situation. This is a league situation. This is a civil situation. I don’t think Deshaun Watson has any short-term future playing football. Long-term, I think, will depend on these various findings and how some of the cases are adjudicated."

The NFL draft complicated things further when the Texans selected a quarterback in Davis Mills of Stanford at No. 67 Friday night, the fourth quarterback on the roster and could be the final stone turned in Watson's Texans' tenure, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"(Houston) can say (Mills) was the best player on their board or whatever they want, but the fact of the matter is there are people in league circles who believe Deshaun Watson will not play this season," Schefter said during ESPN's broadcast of NFL Draft day No. 3.

"There are people who believe his career in Houston is over, and the Texans know they face a tremendous amount of quarterback uncertainty, which is why they used the third-round pick on Davis Mills. And now you have Davis Mills joining Tyrod Taylor and Ryan Finley to give the Texans their trio of quarterbacks. And we'll hear plenty more about this particular situation as the season gets closer."

Commenting: To sign up for Discus, our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register, and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section, just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community.