Report: Foot Injury Likely Ends Travis Etienne's Rookie Season in Jacksonville

Former Clemson running back and Jacksonville Jaguars first-round NFL draft pick Travis Etienne could miss the entire 2021 season before it even begins with a foot injury, according to a report Tuesday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted that Etienne suffered a Lisfranc injury after being evaluated following Monday night's injury at New Orleans, and Etienne likely won't return this fall.

Etienne left the game in the first half, and Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said after the game that it was due to a mid-foot sprain. The ACC's all-time leading rusher and Jacksonville's 25th overall selection had one carry for one yard and one reception from quarterback and Clemson teammate Trevor Lawrence for three yards in a 23-21 loss.

A Lisfranc injury can sometimes take nearly a year to return from, according to medicalnewstoday.com. But that timetable is hard to predict because of many factors involving this injury. Etienne reportedly will require surgery as soon as possible, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Etienne was playing behind James Robinson and Carlos Hyde before the injury. He rushed for 4,952 yards in four seasons at Clemson and scored 70 touchdowns via the ground and caught eight more scores in the passing game, where he added 1,155 yards on 102 receptions in his career.

