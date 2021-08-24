August 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ForumFootballRecruitingBaseballSoftballMen's BasketballOlympic SportsSubscribeSI.com
Search
Publish date:

Report: Foot Injury Likely Ends Travis Etienne's Rookie Season

Former Clemson running back and Jacksonville Jaguars first-round NFL draft pick Travis Etienne could miss the entire 2021 season before it even begins, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.
Author:

Former Clemson running back and Jacksonville Jaguars first-round NFL draft pick Travis Etienne could miss the entire 2021 season before it even begins with a foot injury, according to a report Tuesday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted that Etienne suffered a Lisfranc injury after being evaluated following Monday night's injury at New Orleans, and Etienne likely won't return this fall. 

Etienne left the game in the first half, and Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said after the game that it was due to a mid-foot sprain. The ACC's all-time leading rusher and Jacksonville's 25th overall selection had one carry for one yard and one reception from quarterback and Clemson teammate Trevor Lawrence for three yards in a 23-21 loss. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

USATSI_16534552_168387971_lowres

Report: Foot Injury Likely Ends Travis Etienne's Rookie Season in Jacksonville

Former Clemson running back and Jacksonville Jaguars first-round NFL draft pick Travis Etienne could miss the entire 2021 season before it even begins, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

RGH40540

ACC, Big Ten and PAC-12 Officially Announce Alliance

41 World-Class Institutions Across Three Autonomy 5 Conferences to Collaborateon the Future Evolution of College Athletics and an Inter-Conference Scheduling Alliance

USATSI_16615233_168387971_lowres

Travis Etienne Injures Foot in Jaguars Preseason Game

Former Clemson running back Travis Etienne sprained a foot during the Jacksonville Jaguars preseason game Monday night that will reportedly need more testing.

A Lisfranc injury can sometimes take nearly a year to return from, according to medicalnewstoday.com. But that timetable is hard to predict because of many factors involving this injury. Etienne reportedly will require surgery as soon as possible, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Etienne was playing behind James Robinson and Carlos Hyde before the injury. He rushed for 4,952 yards in four seasons at Clemson and scored 70 touchdowns via the ground and caught eight more scores in the passing game, where he added 1,155 yards on 102 receptions in his career.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

More Clemson

USATSI_16534552_168387971_lowres
Football

Report: Foot Injury Likely Ends Travis Etienne's Rookie Season in Jacksonville

RGH40540
Football

ACC, Big Ten and PAC-12 Officially Announce Alliance

USATSI_16615233_168387971_lowres
Football

Travis Etienne Injures Foot in Jaguars Preseason Game

IMG_7598
Football

Swinney's Instincts, Experience Gauge How Tough Clemson Practices Before Georgia

USATSI_16608822_168387971_lowres
Football

Trevor Lawrence Leads Jaguars on First-Half Scoring Drive in Second Preseason Game

IMG_7608
Football

Dabo Swinney Still Looking for Consistency in Clemson's Three-Man Center Race

Monte Lee 2019 ACC T
Baseball

Clemson Baseball: Getting to Know Monte Lee's 2021 Recruiting Class

USATSI_16553470
Football

Iron Sharpens Iron; Clemson Defense Helps Offense Prepare for Georgia Bulldogs