One Team Emerges as Favorite for Deshaun Watson, Trade Likely in 'Coming Days'

According to a report, Deshaun Watson's days as a Texan could be coming to an end as early as next week

It appears that Deshaun Watson's days in Houston may be drawing to a close.

Trade talks for the disgruntled quarterback are starting to heat up, according to a report by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk and the NFL insider thinks a deal could get done in the coming days.

“Multiple executives from teams not directly involved in the discussions tell PFT that there’s mounting chatter that Watson will be traded in the coming days,” Florio wrote. “The two finalists are believed to be the Panthers and the Dolphins. (The Broncos and Eagles also had been linked to Watson.) If it happens, it would turn things upside down for whichever team gets Watson.”

Another report from Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports has the Miami Dolphins as the frontrunner to land the former Clemson quarterback, with the Texans asking for a combined five first and second-round draft picks in return,

"Sources tell Yahoo Sports the Dolphins have emerged as the frontrunner in trade discussions with the Texans for QB Deshaun Watson," Robinson tweeted. "The Texans are seeking 3 first-round picks and 2 second-round picks in negotiations, according to a team that dropped out of trade talks."

With Watson's immediate future in question, teams have been asking for pick protections in any deal, according to Robinson.

Watson was listed as the fourth-string quarterback on the Texans depth chart and did not appear in any of the team's preseason games. Miami heads into the season with second-year player Tua Tagovailoa as its starting quarterback.

However, any team trading for Watson does so knowing the risks involved. With Watson facing 22 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct, as well as the potential for criminal charges, not to mention the NFL's investigation into the matter, no one knows when the quarterback might see the field again.

