Report: Miami Hurricanes to Hire Clemson's Dan Radakovich as Next Athletic Director

Dan Radakovich is set to be hired as the next athletic director at Miami, according to a report from The Oregonian's John Canzano.

The athletic director's job at Miami has been vacant since November when the school parted ways with Blake James and Radakovich does have ties to the school, having received his M.B.A at the university before embarking on his administrative career.

This report comes shortly after another report suggesting that the Hurricanes could be on the verge of making a change at head coach, with Oregon's Mario Cristobal being the lead candidate to replace Manny Diaz.

However, according to another report from Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, no deal has been finalized as of yet.

Radakovich has been Clemson's athletic director since 2012, coming to the Tigers from Georgia Tech. During his tenure, Clemson has experienced unprecedented success, winning two national titles and six conference championships, as well as appearing in the College Football Playoff six times.

Radakovich has also played an instrumental role in facility improvements. Since 2013, the athletic department has received approvals for more than $200 million in facility improvements and increased spending on direct student-athlete development programs, including nutrition, mental health and professional development, by $2.4 million. His department has increased overall revenue from $69 million in fiscal year 2014 to a budgeted $131 million in fiscal year 2020.

