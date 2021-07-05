Trevor Lawrence Signs NFL Contract With Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence, the former Clemson quarterback and first overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, signed his first pro contract Sunday worth nearly $37 million, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The former Clemson quarterback and first overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars signed his first pro contract Sunday, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Lawrence's agency confirmed the report and made it official Monday that he's a Jaguar.

The four-year deal, with a fifth-year club option, includes $24.1 million in guaranteed money. Lawrence's contract was delayed but never in doubt. The rookie QB will be ready to go when training camp opens later this month. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Lawrence is the favorite at +270 to win the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

New Jags head coach Urban Meyer said last month that Lawrence hasn't been named the starting QB, but the franchise drafted him to be such, and now he's getting paid like it.

This isn't Lawrence's first contract, though. He's already signed endorsement deals with Gatorade, Adidas, Bose and Blockfolio, which paid him in cryptocurrency.

Lawrence, the recently named ACC male athlete of the year, threw for over 10,000 yards and tossed 90 touchdowns in three years at Clemson, where he led the Tigers to three consecutive College Football Playoff appearances and the 2018 national championship. He was 34-2 as a starter and one of the most hyped QB prospects in several years heading into the draft.

