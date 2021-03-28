Report: Trevor Lawrence Turns Down NFL Draft Invite

Instead of walking on stage, putting on a Jacksonville Jaguars hat and having a picture of him holding his new jersey with Roger Goodell, QB Trevor Lawrence will watch the draft in Clemson with his friends and family.

Remember when former Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins about took out NFL commissioner Roger Goodell at the 2019 draft with a shoulder bump?

Well, you don't have to worry about Trevor Lawrence finishing the commish off. The Clemson quarterback, who's widely expected to be the first overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft on April 29, has decided he won't be in Cleveland for the league's huge event, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Instead of walking on stage, putting on a Jacksonville Jaguars hat and having a picture of him holding his new jersey with Goodell, Lawrence will watch the draft in Clemson with his friends and family.

According to the report, he was invited by the NFL to attend. It's unknown exactly what this year's version of the NFL draft will look like, but the league did announce that it will have fans there, so it might be similar to previous drafts. Last year, however, the NFL held a virtual-only draft because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawrence's decision isn't entirely new. Baker Mayfield, who went No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Browns in 2018, didn't attend the draft.

There's very little chance Lawrence isn't the No. 1 player taken by head coach Urban Meyer, who was on hand when the Clemson QB held his own pro day back before having non-throwing shoulder surgery.

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!