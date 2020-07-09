Reports: ACC Expected to Play Conference Only Games

According to a report by The Stadium's Brett McMurphy, the Atlantic Coast Conference is expected to follow the lead of the BIG10 and play only conference games this season.

McMurphy stated in a tweet, "ACC football also expected to play conference-only games, sources told @Stadium. Last month, ACC commish John Swofford told @Stadium if Power 5 schools played conference-only schedules that ACC would assist Notre Dame with as many games as it needed."

If this holds true, it would mean the first time that the Clemson Tigers and the South Carolina Gamecocks would not play since 1909 season. That is the second-longest active streak of consecutive years played in a rivalry in the nation. The only longer consecutive rivalry is Minnesota vs. Wisconsin, as those teams played for a 113th consecutive year (every year since and including 1907).

The Clemson vs. South Carolina series dates to 1896, the first year of football at Clemson and the fourth season for South Carolina. Clemson holds the advantage 70-42- 4 since that first meeting in Columbia, a game won by South Carolina, 12-6. Clemson’s first win took place the following year, an 18-6 victory in Columbia.

An announcement would also eliminate annual Florida-Florida State game, Georgia-Georgia Tech games, as well as eliminate the much needed FCS and smaller schools guaranteed pay games.

The Tigers marquee game against Notre Dame could still happen, according to ACC beat writer David Teel, who stated, "John Swofford has said that if league adopts an all-conference football schedule for 2020, Notre Dame likely will be in mix. Irish already have six ACC opponents on docket."