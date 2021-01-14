Reports: Clemson Tigers OC Tony Elliott Turns Down Two NFL Teams

According to ESPN report, the Seattle Seahawks have an interest in Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.

Tony Elliott has long been linked to college football head coaching positions.

The last time he was talked about in terms of the NFL, he laughed it off. However, a new report has surfaced that has the Clemson offensive coordinator a candidate for a job in the pros.

According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, the Seattle Seahawks have an interest in Elliott, who also serves as Clemson's running backs coach.

Clemson's primary play-caller was rumored to be an option for the Dallas Cowboys staff a year ago, but Elliott said he had not been contacted and felt flattered that his name was even mentioned.

The Seahawks parted ways with Brian Schottenheimer this week after his three-year run as the OC ended. Elliott, who formerly worked as an engineer before getting into coaching, is known for his meticulous game-planning and knowledge of stats and metrics.

Those things fit into the NFL and the direction of the league, but Elliott hasn't shown an interest outside of college football. He has reportedly interviewed for a few college jobs but has yet to find a reason to leave Clemson.

Elliott was named the 2017 Broyles Award winner, given to the top assistant coach in college football each year. The Tigers' offense is coming off a season in which it ranked third nationally in points per game and 10th in yards per game offensively with Heisman Trophy finalist Trevor Lawrence at quarterback.

Elliott missed the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 after he tested positive for COVID-19. The Tigers lost the College Football Playoff semifinal 49-28 to Ohio State.

Thursday Update:

Ian Rappaport is reporting that Elliott one of the top choices for the Miami Dolphins OC job.

The Dolphins Wednesday that offensive coordinator Chan Gailey has resigned.

"I want to thank Chan for all of his hard work and dedication in what was a unique year," Head Coach Brian Flores said. "He played an important role on the staff and in the development of our young roster. I wish him all the best."

Gailey just finished his 21st season as an NFL coach and his second tenure with the Dolphins. Gailey has also served as head coach for the Buffalo Bills (2010-12), Georgia Tech (2002-07), the Dallas Cowboys (1998-99), Samford University (1993), the Birmingham Fire (1991-92) and Troy State (1983-84).

Thursday PM Update:

According to Josina Anderson, Elliott has told the Dolphins and Titans that he intends to remain at Clemson.



According to Josina Anderson, Elliott has told the Dolphins and Titans that he intends to remain at Clemson.