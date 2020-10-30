SI.com
Trevor Lawrence Out for Boston College

Zach Lentz

According to sources and head coach Dabo Swinney, Clemson Tiger quarterback and Heisman Trophy frontrunner Trevor Lawrence will be out for Saturday's game against Boston College.

The sources, who requested to remain anonymous, stated that Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19. The Tigers will likely not speak to Lawrence's condition, as head coach Dabo Swinney implemented a policy this season on player availability—only listing them as available or unavailable.

It was originally thought, Lawrence's availability for the Tigers' marquee game, at Notre Dame, next Saturday night could be in jeopardy, as the league requires a 10-day quarantine from the date of the positive test. However, according to the school, via ESPN, if there are no further complications, Lawrence will be available for Notre Dame.

“Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation," Swinney wrote in a prepared statement." He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week’s game against Boston College. While we certainly will miss Trevor, this is an opportunity for other guys to step up and we’re excited about competing against a very good BC team on Saturday. Go Tigers.”

After those 10 days, the athlete must also be fever-free for at least one additional day. The school’s medical staff will determine when those athletes will be released to play without interference from the coaching staff.

An athlete who tests positive will not need to undergo Covid testing for 90 days from the date of the positive test unless he or she exhibits symptoms.

The Tigers will look to true freshman D.J. Uiagalelei.

Uiagalelei made collegiate debut at Wake Forest, completing 2-of-3 passes for 16 yards and rushing once for three yards. In the Tigers' second game, he completed 8-of-11 passes for 75 yards and rushed three times for seven yards with two touchdowns vs. The Citadel, becoming the first freshman quarterback at Clemson with two rushing touchdowns in a game since Kelly Bryant at Miami in 2015. He rushed twice for five yards and completed a pass vs. Virginia, and rushed for 17 yards vs. No. 7 Miami … available but held out as a precaution at Georgia Tech. In the Tigers' game against Syracuse he went 1-for-3 for 11 yards.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
J Clarke
J Clarke

This team has shown it can handle adversity. Facing BC and possibly ND without Lawrence will truly test our mettle, but I think it can be a good thing in the long run.

