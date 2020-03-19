'All Gas, No Brace:' Revamped Rodgers Primed for Huge 2020

Flashback to March 2019: Rodgers suffered an ACL injury that many thought would at least be season-ending if not career-altering. Rodgers didn't seem to get that memo as he was starting for the Tigers on September 14, less than six months after the injury.

As amazing as his presence on the field was, Rodgers was noticeably limited during the 2019 campaign, finishing with 30 receptions for 426 yards and four touchdowns. Despite the lack of production on the stat sheet, Rodgers continued to make an impact in the crucial moments, especially against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl on December 28 when he caught a 38-yard pass from Trevor Lawrence on what would ultimately be the game-winning drive for Clemson.

Entering his senior season, nearly a full year removed from his injury, Rodgers feels completely different physically.

"I do. I feel much freer," Rodgers said. "I feel a lot faster and more explosive and I feel like the brace was extra weight so now I just feel lighter and I can play more freely and I can play faster. I just need the reps. There's definitely an advantage."

In the spring, Rodgers took steps to get his body ready for the long season ahead.

"Oh, I'm working on more like hip mobility stuff," Rodgers said. "I just now got done with band work. Coach (Tyler) Grisham, they've done a good job of making sure that we do have a full practice and I've taken the initiative to do extra after. So I'm just trying to get my hips stronger so I can come out of breaks better. Just be more explosive with the ball in my hands. Also, just always catching, you know, working on my hands like gym day so I can catch every ball that comes my way."



Off the field, Rodgers is looking to step into more of a leadership role, and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott stressed how important it will be for Rodgers to take charge in the locker room.

"Amari is a guy coming off an injury and hoping as he continues to get that spring back in his step that we'll have more ways to get him the ball," Elliott said. "The biggest thing for Amari and Justyn (Ross) is they're now the leaders of that room. They got a new coach and figure out some different dynamics."

From an offensive perspective, Rodgers acknowledged that his health along with the return of Travis Etienne and the addition of Braden Galloway pave the way for Clemson to continue to be dominant on offense.

"Yeah, for sure. I definitely know we've got a lot of weapons," Rodgers said. "We can put the ball on every spot of the field if we feel like it. But you know, we got a lot of weapons, and I'm excited to see how the season goes."



