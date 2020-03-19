AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

'All Gas, No Brace:' Revamped Rodgers Primed for Huge 2020

Alex Whisnant

Flashback to March 2019: Rodgers suffered an ACL injury that many thought would at least be season-ending if not career-altering. Rodgers didn't seem to get that memo as he was starting for the Tigers on September 14, less than six months after the injury.

As amazing as his presence on the field was, Rodgers was noticeably limited during the 2019 campaign, finishing with 30 receptions for 426 yards and four touchdowns. Despite the lack of production on the stat sheet, Rodgers continued to make an impact in the crucial moments, especially against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl on December 28 when he caught a 38-yard pass from Trevor Lawrence on what would ultimately be the game-winning drive for Clemson. 

Entering his senior season, nearly a full year removed from his injury, Rodgers feels completely different physically.

"I do. I feel much freer," Rodgers said. "I feel a lot faster and more explosive and I feel like the brace was extra weight so now I just feel lighter and I can play more freely and I can play faster. I just need the reps. There's definitely an advantage."

In the spring, Rodgers took steps to get his body ready for the long season ahead. 

"Oh, I'm working on more like hip mobility stuff," Rodgers said. "I just now got done with band work. Coach (Tyler) Grisham, they've done a good job of making sure that we do have a full practice and I've taken the initiative to do extra after. So I'm just trying to get my hips stronger so I can come out of breaks better. Just be more explosive with the ball in my hands. Also, just always catching, you know, working on my hands like gym day so I can catch every ball that comes my way."

Off the field, Rodgers is looking to step into more of a leadership role, and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott stressed how important it will be for Rodgers to take charge in the locker room.

"Amari is a guy coming off an injury and hoping as he continues to get that spring back in his step that we'll have more ways to get him the ball," Elliott said. "The biggest thing for Amari and Justyn (Ross) is they're now the leaders of that room. They got a new coach and figure out some different dynamics."

From an offensive perspective, Rodgers acknowledged that his health along with the return of Travis Etienne and the addition of Braden Galloway pave the way for Clemson to continue to be dominant on offense. 

"Yeah, for sure. I definitely know we've got a lot of weapons," Rodgers said. "We can put the ball on every spot of the field if we feel like it. But you know, we got a lot of weapons, and I'm excited to see how the season goes."


Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2018 Clemson vs. 2019 LSU: Who Is the Best Team Ever

It began as soon as the 2020 College Football National Championship was completed, and the 2019 LSU Tigers joined the 2018 Clemson Tigers as the only two teams to complete a college football season 15-0 in the modern era of college football.What began was a debate over which of the two teams really is "The Best Ever."

Zach Lentz

by

NC_Tigah

It Is Time for Former Clemson Quarterback Deshaun Watson to Get out of Houston

Even though O'Brien claims to 'love' Watson, his actions as general manager show something entirely different — a lack of caring about Watson or the Texans.

Zach Lentz

by

Billrussell

Former Clemson WR Hopkins Downplays Irvin's Recount of O'Brien Conversations

Former Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins took to social media to try and defuse comments made by NFL analyst Michael Irvin on ESPN about Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien bring up Aaron Hernandez and having issues with Hopkins bring around "his baby mommas."

Brad Senkiw

by

James flame44

Clemson Basketball Flashback: Horace Grant

Grant, who played all for years at Clemson, is the most decorated and accomplished basketball player in Clemson Basketball history

Connor Watson

John Rittman Thanks Clemson Fans After End of First Softball Season

Head Clemson softball coach John Rittman sent out a message to thank fans and players after the team's first season was cut short by COVID-19.

Alex Whisnant

Clemson Head Coach Monte Lee on COVID-19's Impact on Tiger Baseball

The COVID-19 pandemic recently canceled all ACC spring sports for the rest of the season, and with the announcement, Monte Lee's Clemson Tigers had their great start to the season put to an abrupt end.

Connor Watson

Former Clemson Quarterback Deshaun Watson Thanks Former Tiger Deandre Hopkins For Time in Houston

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson will be looking for a new go-to receiver for the 2020 season after the Houston Texans and fellow former Tiger receiver Deandre Hopkins parted ways.

Zach Lentz

Former Tiger Bashaud Breeland Calls Out Pro Football Focus

Former Clemson Tiger, and more recent Super Bowl champion, Bashaud Breeland took exception Tuesday night with Pro Football Focus' list of the top 100 free agents still available.

Zach Lentz

Monte Lee Sends Message to Clemson Fans

After an abrupt end to the 2020 season, Clemson baseball manager Monte Lee gave a heartfelt expression of gratitude to Clemson fans.

Alex Whisnant

COVID-19 Impact on Clemson Basketball

The Clemson men's basketball team ended the season with the sadness of not being able to complete the postseason or finish out careers because of the coronavirus concerns.

Brad Senkiw