Rex Ryan to Watson: "Come to the Big Apple"

After the fans of Houston sports lost their star basketball player James Harden just a few days ago, they are now going through the talks of their superstar quarterback looking for a new team.

Deshaun Watson has been rumored to go to several different places, the Dolphins, Panthers, and 49ers being some examples. However, former Jets coach Rex Ryan wants Watson to come to the Empire State.

On ESPN's Get Up!, Ryan made the comments: "You know where he should end up. Come to the Big Apple right here and be the man. We still celebrate Joe Namath for all of those years being a Jet fan. Come to the Big Apple."

The Jets were the heavy favorites all year to be at the top of the draft board and select a younger Clemson quarterback, Trevor Lawrence. With three games left in the season, the Jets went on a run and beat two playoff teams to get moved to the second overall pick, leaving Lawrence for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After Lawrence in the draft, the next highest-ranked quarterbacks are Zach Wilson and Justin Fields, both coming off great seasons. However, the Jets would much rather have an already established Watson over anyone not named Trevor Lawrence in this year's draft.

New York would have to create a blockbuster trade to get Watson out of Houston, but it would be worth it.

The Jets have amassed a good amount of draft picks over the past few years from trades, including the deal that sent their star safety Jamal Adams to the Seahawks. The organization should be able to build around Watson with the upcoming drafts. Drafting and signing weapons on the outside, revamping the O-line, and building up the defense is what the Jets would have to do to give Watson the team he needs to win, but it can be done.