Rodgers, Powell Finish off College Career at the Reeses Senior Bowl

Powell and Rodgers got a few early targets on the first drive of the 2021 Senior Bowl, with Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond completing a short slant to Amari Rodgers on the first play, only to throw two more incompletions to finish off an opening drive three-and-out, one to each former Clemson receiver.

The rest of the first half was pretty quiet for both players, with a few targets but no massive impact. The Matt Rhule coached American team went into halftime trailing 13-0, showing very little signs of life offensively.

The 3rd quarter is where Amari Rodgers went to work for the American team.

Rodgers caught the first touchdown of the contest with 9:47 remaining in the thirdrd period, hauling in a bullet thrown from Kellen Mond right in between two defenders.

The American team received the ball back quickly, and Cornell Powell's drawn pass interference call led the American team quickly back down the field for another TD, with the ensuing two-point conversion brought in by Amari Rodgers. Cornell Powell saw his first completed catch with less than a minute in the third, tiptoeing the sideline on a quick push to the end zone for the American team. The 3rd quarter saw some of the best fireworks of the entire game, finishing with 23 points scored total between both teams.

Neither Tiger got involved again until midway through the fourth quarter, with Wake Forest QB Jamie Newman almost missing a wide-open Powell over the middle of the field, and likely would have ended in more yards had Powell been hit in stride. Rodgers added a quick 4-yard check down catch with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth, finishing off both Tiger's day in the Senior Bowl, with the American Team falling to the National Team, 27-24.

Rodgers finished with the most receptions on the American Team, tallying 23 yards and a touchdown while Powell finished with two catches for 42 yards.

Both Amari Rodgers and Cornell Powell now set their sights on the 2021 NFL Draft, set for April 29th.