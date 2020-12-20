New Destination for Clemson? CFP Semifinal Moving From Rose Bowl to Cotton Bowl

Rose Bowl officials announced Saturday night that its CFP semifinal is moving to the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Dabo Swinney got his wish. There will be no cross-country trip to California.

Rose Bowl officials announced Saturday night that its semifinal is moving to the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

“The CFP Management Committee and Tournament of Roses have mutually agreed that, given the growing number of COVID-19 cases in So Cal, the CFP semifinal game previously scheduled to be played at the Rose Bowl Stadium will now be played at AT&T Stadium in Dallas,” the Tournament of Roses said in a statement.

It’s highly likely that Clemson, following its 34-10 victory over Notre Dame in the ACC Championship Game, is headed to AT&T Stadium, aka “Jerry’s World.”

Clemson SI reported Tuesday that the Cotton and Peach Bowls were planning to potentially host semifinal games in place of the Rose and Sugar.

California’s strict COVID-19 protocols and not allowing fans or families into the game played a huge role in this decision. Swinney and ND’s Brian Kelly were outspoken this week about not wanting to send their teams across the country to play a game that no one could attend.

The Dallas Cowboys have been hosting over 30,000 fans at home games recently.

Clemson last played in Dallas in the 2018 Cotton Bowl.