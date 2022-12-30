Skip to main content
Roster Report: Opt-Outs, Transfers and Injuries Ahead of Orange Bowl Matchup Against Volunteers

MIAMI GARDENS, FL.—The Clemson Tigers will look slightly different when they take the field against the Tennessee Volunteers in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

Below we look at who the Tigers will be without when the take on the Volunteers:

Opt-Outs and Transfers:

Starting DE Myles Murphy (Opt Out), Starting LB Trenton Simpson (Opt Out), QB DJ Uiagalelei (transfer), RB Kobe Pace (transfer), DB Fred Davis (transfer), WR EJ Williams (transfer), LB Sergio Allen (transfer), WR Decari Collins (transfer), LB Kevin Swiney (transfer), QB Billy Wiles (transfer) and LB LaVonta Bentley (Transfer).

Justin Mascoll will be getting the start at defensive end for Myles Murphy, and Wade Woodaz getting the start at linebacker for Trenton Simpson.

Injuries:

Sheridan Jones: Clemson cornerback Sheridan Jones did not practice Wednesday, as the seventh-ranked Tigers prepare to play No. 6 Tennessee in the Orange Bowl Friday at Hard Rock Stadium.

The senior came to practice Wednesday wearing street clothes--Jones was wearing a yellow jersey in Tuesday's practice. 

Jones has 31 tackles this season and has broken up one pass, as defenses have seldom thrown in his direction.

