Roster Update: Clemson Tigers Xavier Thomas Out For Notre Dame Game

SOUTH BEND, Ind.— The Clemson Tigers will be without defensive end Xavier Thomas for their matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

All Clemson learned Thomas had a setback with his injured foot in practice this week and will not be available for tonight's game at Notre Dame Stadium.

Thomas missed the first five games of the season due to the same foot injury. This is a big blow to Thomas and the Tigers, as head coach Dabo Swinney said earlier this week that Thomas was ready to finally go full-steam.

"XT has done a great job with his conditioning, so these two weeks were really great for healing. Because it's not something he's got to deal with all season," Swinney said. "It gets better and better as he goes. You'll see him ramp it up over this month. I have high expectations for him over November. And we're going to need him. He's in the best spot he's been in doing what he wants to do. We got four more games and something in postseason, so I think he has a chance to really finish well."

