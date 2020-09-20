SI.com
Roster Update: Swinney Confirms Discipline for Kendrick, Ngata Injury

Brad Senkiw

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said after the No. 1 Tigers' 49-0 win over The Citadel on Saturday that cornerback Derion Kendrick is working his way out of a doghouse of sorts with the coaching staff. 

Kendrick didn't travel with the team to Wake Forest in Week 1 and didn't start against the Bulldogs for issues that weren't injury or COVID-19 related. 

"I wouldn't call it discipline," Swinney said. "I would just call it love, just loving him up. I think discipline is the greatest form of love. DK's a great kid, but we want him to be accountable in every area, academics, tutors, study hall, you name it. All of it. It all matters. 

"He got himself in a little bit of a hole this summer, but he's dug himself out and he's coming on." 

Kendrick didn't help his cause Saturday when he picked up an unsportsmanlike penalty, something Swinney said simply can't happen. An All-ACC preseason selection, the Rock Hill native has been listed as an "or" starter on the last two depth charts.

Clemson heads into an off week before hosting Virginia on Oct. 3, so it'll be a while before the coaches have to make a decision on whether he starts a game or not. 

Swinney also updated a couple of injuries after the game. Starting sophomore receiver Joseph Ngata left the game after he "tweaked an ab muscle" and was held out because he couldn't accelerate, Swinney said. 

Starting linebacker Baylon Spector left the game in the first quarter after landing a hard hit on a ball carrier and didn't return. Swinney didn't know the extent of his injury or if he was put in concussion protocol. 

The next availability from the head coach is scheduled for Monday afternoon. 

