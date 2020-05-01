Roundtable: Early Summer Predictions for Fall

It's never too early for predictions, so to kick off the month of May, the staff of AllClemson.com (Christopher Hall, Jason Priester, Zach Lentz, Brad Senkiw and Travis Boland), take aim at several Clemson-related categories for the 2020 season.

Breakout player

Hall: After playing as Tee Higgins' back up, all eyes could be on Joseph Ngata to make some big-time plays for the Tigers in the passing game this season.

Priester: After a disappointing 2019, Xavier Thomas finally puts it all together in 2020. A switch back to the more traditional 4-3 defense, along with a much-improved front four help Thomas solidify himself as a first-round draft pick in 2021.

Lentz: This is easy. Go ahead and mark it down. The breakout player will be Lyn-J Dixon. After deciding to remain at Clemson, after Travis Etienne's announcement of his return, Dixon will be ready to show that he is not just at No. 2, he is 1B.

Senkiw: Clemson's ability to produce high-quality receivers is second-to-none in college football, and it's time the world got to know Frank Ladson. The speedster flashed a year ago, but he's wowed his coaches and teammates with his big-play ability for a while now.

Biggest surprise

Hall: Taisun Phommachanh could emerge as a solid QB2 for the Tigers, at least early in the season. Elliott has praised his overall progression and the lack of reps/overall team bonding time for newcomer D.J. Uiagalelei gives Taisun an advantage.

Priester: Mike Jones Jr will come in and take over the role Isaiah Simmons played so well last season. While he may not be the versatile weapon that Simmons was, he will make the transition smoother than some expect.

Lentz: Offense explodes under one coordinator. The saying goes, "If you have two quarterbacks, you don't have one"— the same holds true for coordinators. While Jeff Scott and Tony Elliott made it work, Elliott will thrive as a solo coordinator.

Senkiw: The one area that left Clemson fans queasy all of last year was field-goal kicking. That ends in 2020 as B.T. Potter will put that uneasiness to rest and become an All-ACC caliber kicker.

Upset Alert

Hall: Clemson fans need not be reminded of the horrors of Bobby Dodd Stadium. A Thursday night road trip for the season opener could be tricky for the Tigers.

Priester: The Tigers travel to Doak Campbell on Oct. 10 and will likely be double-digit favorites. It has never been a question of talent in Tallahassee in recent years, and now that Mike Norvell is at the helm, the Noles can not be taken lightly. Especially in Doak Campbell.

Lentz: Syracuse: The Orange will look to once again play the role of spoiler in a game that is ripe for an upset. The Tigers will have to make sure they are focused and ready to go ahead of a primetime matchup with Notre Dame. The saving grace for the Tigers will be the fact they get a bye week before heading to South Bend.

Senkiw: Who knows exactly what kind of preseason prep teams will get, but the early part of the season is going to be scary for top contenders. Louisville and Scott Satterfield are on the rise in the ACC and could be like the Syracuse teams that have given Clemson fits before.

Defensive MVP

Hall: Look for Xavier Thomas to step this season on the defensive line and be a force for a unit that had to grow up on its own last season, struggling to get consistent pressure on the quarterback.

Priester: James Skalski was second on the team in tackles last season, and the Tigers will benefit greatly next season for their decision to redshirt the linebacker in 2018.

Lentz: KJ Henry is poised to have a massive season on a defensive line that, unlike last season, will have the beef inside to make his job as an end that much easier. Henry will be a force in opponent's backfields.

Senkiw: Derion Kendrick was a breakout player a year ago and is primed to be one of the better cornerbacks in college football. He'll play the lockdown roll and be a reason Brent Venables gets creative elsewhere.

Offensive MVP

Hall: A hungry Travis Etienne returns for his senior season. He enters his victory lap just 565 yards shy of the ACC's all-time rushing record and just 795 yards short of the ACC's all-time record for yards from scrimmage.

Priester: Trevor Lawrence will shoulder the load of playing as one of the Heisman favorites much better than he did to start the 2019 season and carry early that momentum with him throughout the season all the way to being the No. 1 overall pick in 2021.

Lentz: Let's go a little out-of-the-box with Justyn Ross. The junior receiver will be the No. 1 target for Lawrence. Because of the attention that will be on Etienne, Ross will benefit from a lot of man coverage.

Senkiw: No offense to the two-time ACC Player of the Year, but this is going to be Lawrence's season. With all eyes and pressure on him, he'll use learning experiences from last year to post his best overall collegiate season.

Sleeper player

Hall: Nolan Turner helped seal the deal for Clemson's 16-point rally against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl. Now he has the chance to take over in the secondary with the departure of K'Von Wallace and Tanner Muse to the NFL.

Priester: After redshirting last season, look for Brannon Spector to see the field early and often in 2020. Even in a reserve role, he will become a dependable third-down target for Lawrence out of the slot.

Lentz: After a subpar first year as starting place-kicker, BT Potter rebounds and has a Groza-finalist year. Leg strength has never been an issue for the junior, aim has. But just like a young Tiger Woods, once he figures out how to keep it in play — look out.

Senkiw: LaVonta Bentley is one of the hardest hitters on the team, and the linebacker wasn't needed last year. This fall, he's gonna wreak havoc in a variety of roles and by season's end, he'll be a fan favorite.