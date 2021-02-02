FootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic SportsMessage Board
Sammy Watkins Expects to Play In the Super Bowl This Weekend

Sammy Watkins is optimistic that he will play in the Super Bowl this weekend after missing the past few weeks due to injury.
The Chiefs may be getting one of their top offensive weapons back for Super Bowl LV. Former Clemson receiver Sammy Watkins said he expects to play Sunday after missing the rest of the playoffs with a calf injury. 

"Feeling pretty good," Watkins told reporters Tuesday. "Very optimistic. Been having good practices, so hopefully, I can go out there and have fun and play."

Sammy Watkins had been a consistent option for the Chiefs all season leading up to his injury. He caught 37 passes for 421 yards and two touchdowns. Despite missing time during the season, Watson still ranks fifth on the team in both receptions and receiving yards.

He also made an impact in the Super Bowl last year when the Chiefs won the championship. He had five receptions for 98 yards and only missed one catch. The Cheifs will be happy to have Watkins back as they try to repeat as champions.

If Watkins plays this Sunday, he will be one more former tiger that Clemson fans can watch. The other tigers playing this Sunday include Bradley Pinion, Dorian O'Daniel, and Bashaud Breeland. 

