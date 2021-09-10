S.C. State at Clemson: 5 Things to Watch For

Five things to keep an eye on when No. 6 Clemson hosts FCS foe S.C. State in the Tigers' home opener on Saturday in Death Valley.

The Tigers will be looking to make a statement on Saturday.

With No. 6 Clemson coming off a 10-3 season-opening loss to No. 2 Georgia in the season opener and FCS opponent SC State coming to town, things could get ugly for Buddy Pough's Bulldogs.

While there's usually not a lot that can be taken from these types of one-sided matchups, there are a number of interesting storylines to follow as the game unfolds.

5 Things to Watch For

1. Can D.J. Uiagalelei Bounce Back: There's just no getting around the fact that Uiagalelei didn't play well in the loss to Georgia. While he got no help from the offensive line, running game, or play calling, Uiagalelei looked like anything but a polished quarterback in Charlotte. The Bulldogs rattled the sophomore early on with a relentless pass rush, and Uiagalelei never seemed to settle in. Having an overmatched FCS opponent coming to town, it will be imperative for the coaching staff to design a game plan that helps the young quarterback get some of his confidence back.

2. Will the Offensive Line Control Line of Scrimmage: The Tigers just were not very good up front against Georgia. The Bulldogs were able to get pressure on Uiagalelei all night long, and at times did so using just a three-man rush. If there is one game on the schedule in which this offensive line should have a dominant showing it's this one. If this group can't control the line of scrimmage against this S.C. State team, the criticisms will continue to mount.

3. Can the Tigers Establish a Running Game: The ground game was non-existent against Georgia. The Tigers never even made a concerted effort to get the running game going. Kobe Pace and Will Shipley combined for just eight carries and 14 yards. Lyn-J Dixon had just one fourth-quarter carry after sitting the first half for a disciplinary issue. The Tigers need to have more balance if they want this offense to be successful.

4. Does the Defense Bring Same Intensity: This Clemson defense looks like it has the potential to be one of the best in the country. Brent Venables' group held a fairly potent Georgia offense in check in Charlotte and made JT Daniels look average. With an FCS team coming to town, will this defense played with the same energy it did a week ago, or is there somewhat of a letdown?

5. How Long Does Dabo Swinney Keep Foot On Gas: Again, the Tigers will be looking to make a statement on Saturday. The question is how big of a statement do they want to make. Does the coaching staff keep some of the regulars in a little longer in an effort to work out some of the kinks and put more points on the board, or does Swinney do what he typically does and start substituting early and often, letting the chips fall where they may?

