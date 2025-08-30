Scouting Clemson's Opponent: 3 Key Players from LSU to Watch
As the Clemson Tigers gear up for what could be their toughest test of the 2025 regular season, there are several LSU players on both sides of the ball to be concerned about.
Ahead of Saturday night’s Tigers-on-Tigers matchup, Clemson Tigers on SI takes a look at three notable opposing players to keep an eye on. Kickoff from Clemson is at 7:30 p.m. ET with television coverage on ABC.
QB Garrett Nussmeier
While Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik is widely considered to be the top quarterback prospect for the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier often ranks second in most mock drafts.
Last season, the fifth-year player finished with the second-most passing yards (4,052) and touchdowns (29) in the SEC. However, he also led the conference with 12 interceptions.
Nussmeier’s game is hard to fully evaluate because he was so streaky last season. For example, he threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns while completing 72.7percent of his passes against UCLA, but just two weeks later, he completed only 43.1 percent of his passes and threw two interceptions against Ole Miss.
He’s a talented quarterback who can squeeze passes into tight windows and keep plays alive with his feet, but he also makes questionable decisions and may rely on his arm talent a bit too much when taking unnecessary risks with the ball. Luckily for Clemson, they have one of the top pass rushes in the country with T.J. Parker and Peter Woods, who could generate enough pressure to force some bad decisions out of Nussmeier.
WR Barion Brown
After being one of the most electric players in recent Kentucky Wildcats history, Brown has made the move to LSU for his senior season.
During his time at Kentucky, Brown was named a First-Team All-American and was a two-time All-SEC selection. He left the program with the most career kickoff return touchdowns (five) and ranked among the top ten in school history for career receiving yards. Overall, Brown totaled 3,273 all-purpose yards, including 1,528 receiving, 195 rushing, 1,465 on kick returns, and 85 on punt returns.
As somebody who is incredibly impactful in two different facets of the game, containing Brown has been a key focus in Clemson’s defensive and special teams game plan throughout the week.
LB Harold Perkins Jr.
Perkins Jr. entered the 2024 season viewed as one of the top linebackers in the country before tearing his ACL last September.
Perkins Jr. was named a PFF True Freshman All-American in 2023 and earned an All-SEC selection in first two years at LSU. Through three collegiate seasons, he has totaled 164 tackles, 13 sacks and seven forced fumbles. As a freshman, he tied an LSU single-game record by finishing with four sacks against Arkansas.