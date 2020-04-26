Sean Pollard Signs with Baltimore Ravens

Even though he did not hear his name called in the first seven rounds of the NFL Draft, former Clemson offensive lineman Sean Pollard did not have to wait long to get the phone call that he had waited for since a little boy.

Pollard signed as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens following the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft Saturday night.

Pollard played 2,328 snaps over 55 games (38 starts) in his career, playing at tackle, guard and center during a four-year span from 2016-19 in which the Tigers went 55-4 and won two national championships. He was the 17th player in school history to earn at least three selections to the All-ACC Academic Team.

In 2019, he was a second-team All-ACC selection, an All-ACC Academic selection, a NFF Hampshire Honor Society member. Pollard played 726 snaps over 15 games (all starts at center), helping Clemson finish fourth in the nation in points per game (43.9) and fifth in total offense (school-record 528.7 yards per game), and was voted as a permanent team captain.

Rated among the top 200 players nationally. Pollard was rated as the No. 129 overall player by Scout, listed No. 173 by ESPN and 177 by Rivals, 10th-best prospect in North Carolina by ESPN and No. 11 by Rivals, 10th-best prospect at his position by ESPN

He was a first-team Associated Press All-State offensive lineman in 2014 and 2015 … invited to The Opening in Oregon in summer prior to senior year.