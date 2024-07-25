SEC Coaching Legend Talks Clemson’s Place in Realignment
College football fans know one thing about College Football Hall of Fame player and coach Steve Spurrier — he’s always candid.
In retirement, he has opinions on what is happening in college football. Recently, he talked with the A Peek Inside Florida Gators Football podcast and talked specifically about the chances of Clemson and Florida State joining the SEC.
Spurrier believes one school belongs in the SEC. The other? Well, sort of.
"Clemson sort of belongs there also,” Spurrier said, as he also said that Florida State “definitely” belonged in the SEC.
Clemson, Florida State and the ACC are involved in four lawsuits right now. At issue is the conference’s grant of rights, which is part of its television contract with ESPN that lasts through 2026.
The grant of rights is supposed to bind the league together, as any school that leaves has to surrender their media rights until the end of the contract. That’s part of what FSU and Clemson are challenging. ACC commissioner Jim Phillips told reporters on Monday at ACC media days that the conference intended to fight the lawsuits.
Spurrier said there is no question what the two schools are trying to do and why.
"Yeah, they (FSU) and Clemson are trying to get out," Spurrier said. "They’re not hiding that fact.”
Both the SEC and the Big Ten have signed new television deals that far outstrip the deals that both the ACC and the Big 12 have. The downside for the ACC is that because the ACC doesn’t have an opt-out for its deal, the other three leagues will have another opportunity to negotiate new deals before the ACC does.
Spurrier did take a thinly-veiled shot at the ACC, though.
“They would do better in the ACC as far as winning conference championships, but they want to play in the big-time, and I think within maybe two to three years they will be in a different conference,” he said.
So, in Spurrier’s view, the ACC isn’t the big time? Well, he would know something about that.
Spurrier is college football royalty. As a quarterback at Florida he won the 1966 Heisman Trophy. He wasn’t as successful as a pro football player. But, as a coach in the USFL and in college football Spurrier’s so-called “Fun ‘n’ Gun” offense helped revolutionize the passing game.
He led his alma mater to a national title and six SEC titles while winning 122 games before he left to try his hand in the NFL with Washington. He washed out there but returned to college football with South Carolina in 2005 and rebuilt the Gamecocks into consistent winners, claiming 86 wins and lead them to a 2010 SEC East Division title.
As a college coach he was 228-89-2 for his career after retiring in 2015.