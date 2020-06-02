See You Tomorrow

As you may have heard, today is Blackout Tuesday. It's a one-day moratorium on business as usual, in support of victims of police violence and racism, specifically in the African-American community.

Tuesday is meant to be a "a day to disconnect from work and reconnect with our community" through "an urgent step of action to provoke accountability and change".

We try not to speak out on political issues, but there are times when a story is big enough to overwhelm everything, including college sports. This is one of them.

Whether we observed Blackout Tuesday or not, it would be interpreted as a political statement.

So, out of respect for what our nation has been going through, we're taking a day to recharge and try to do some good somewhere.

We have three brand new stories posted if you are still craving your Clemson news, and rest assured: We'll be back tomorrow, with all of the Clemson coverage you deserve and want, as well as information on new offers to football recruits. But for today, let's all take time to reflect and be the change that the world needs.

Until then, as our colleague, Quiera Luck of All Tar Heels said, "Whatever you do, do it in love and peace!"